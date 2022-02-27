No. 11 Oklahoma State takes advantage of A&M's fielding woes for 2-1 victory

Oklahoma caught a break in the third with the bases loaded when Elish air-mailed a rise ball to the backstop. It bounced back to catcher Julia Cottrill who made a diving tag on Koko Wooley. It looked like Wooley might have touched home first, but A&M had caught a break earlier in the inning when Makinzy Herzog reached on a one-out error on a bang-bang call.

A&M loaded the bases in the sixth, but pinch hitter Katie Dack struck out to end the threat. Morgan Smith had a single to start the inning and Cannon walked, but Wiggins popped up trying to bunt and Shaylee Eckerman struck out on a full-count pitch before pinch hitter Mayce Allen walked on a full-count pitch.

It was A&M’s second one-run loss to the Cowgirls who grabbed a 1-0 victory Friday.

“In both games we played them, we gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game in the end,” Evans said. You look at that last inning and we had an opportunity to make something happen. That’s a tough loss because our team expects to win. We expected to beat Oklahoma State but I’m really proud of the way our kids came out.”

A&M (12-2) bounced back from the loss to run-rule Texas Southern 9-1 in five innings. The Aggies scored eight runs in the first.