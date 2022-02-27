No. 11 Oklahoma State takes advantage of A&M's fielding woes for 2-1 victory

Texas A&M freshman pitcher Emiley Kennedy didn’t blink in the biggest game of her young collegiate career, but her defense did.
Eleventh-ranked Oklahoma State eked out a 2-1 victory over the Aggies on Sunday at Davis Diamond, capping a perfect weekend in the Reveille Classic by taking advantage of A&M’s fielding woes.
Oklahoma State (10-4) tied the game at 1 in the fourth inning. The Cowgirls put runners in scoring position with Karli Petty’s single and Katelynn Carwile’s double. A&M caught a break when Kennedy fielded Hayley Busby’s grounder and had Petty was well off third base, but Trinity Cannon couldn’t handle the throw, allowing Petty to score.
The Cowgirls went ahead in the sixth. Busby got a gift one-out double when her wind-blown high popup fell in short right-center field as A&M second baseman Rylen Wiggins fell down and the outfielders got a late break.
“Everything that could happen [bad] on that play happened,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.
Kennedy walked the bases loaded and Oklahoma State leadoff hitter Kiley Naomi delivered an RBI single. Kennedy, though, got the next batter and retired the side in order in the seventh.
“I thought that Emily handled herself real well,” Evans said.
The left-hander allowed only four hits, striking out six and walking five.
“I feel I threw pretty good pitches and I was able to throw enough competitive pitches to keep us in the game,” Kennedy said.
Oklahoma State stranded nine runners, going only 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.
“I don’t know what pitches were working for her, but I’m really proud of that kid,” Evans said.
Oklahoma State had Kennedy on the ropes in the fourth inning after two well-struck hits and the error, but Kennedy struck out the next three batters.
“She got big right there,” Evans said. “I’ve seen her throw well and I’ve seen her have a good presence, but in that moment, she didn’t look like a freshman at all. I’m really proud of her and I think she’s got a really bright future.”
Kennedy (4-1) was bested by Oklahoma State right-hander Miranda Elish, a graduate transfer who earned second-team All-America honors at Oregon in 2018 and third-team honors at Texas in ’19 before sitting out last season. Elish (3-3) allowed four singles. She struck out 11 and walked five.
A&M made Elish pay for a pair of walks in the first with Cannon’s two-out RBI single, but that was the Aggies only hit in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position.
Oklahoma caught a break in the third with the bases loaded when Elish air-mailed a rise ball to the backstop. It bounced back to catcher Julia Cottrill who made a diving tag on Koko Wooley. It looked like Wooley might have touched home first, but A&M had caught a break earlier in the inning when Makinzy Herzog reached on a one-out error on a bang-bang call.
A&M loaded the bases in the sixth, but pinch hitter Katie Dack struck out to end the threat. Morgan Smith had a single to start the inning and Cannon walked, but Wiggins popped up trying to bunt and Shaylee Eckerman struck out on a full-count pitch before pinch hitter Mayce Allen walked on a full-count pitch.
It was A&M’s second one-run loss to the Cowgirls who grabbed a 1-0 victory Friday.
“In both games we played them, we gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game in the end,” Evans said. You look at that last inning and we had an opportunity to make something happen. That’s a tough loss because our team expects to win. We expected to beat Oklahoma State but I’m really proud of the way our kids came out.”
A&M (12-2) bounced back from the loss to run-rule Texas Southern 9-1 in five innings. The Aggies scored eight runs in the first.
“My message was we needed to get right back out there and be professional and don’t take anything for granted,” Evans said.
Haley Lee and Cayden Baker each had two hits as seven different players had hits. Ackerman drove in three runs with Baker and Herzog each plating two.
A&M sophomore Grace Uribe saw her first action of the season. The right-hander, who broke a bone in her nonthrowing hand, allowed four hits, striking out one and walking one. The run she allowed was unearned.
NOTES – In Sunday’s other games in the rain-altered tournament, Oklahoma State beat Tennessee State 5-0 and Tennessee State beat Texas Southern 8-3.