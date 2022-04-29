Moore's third homer carries Missouri past Texas A&M to open SEC softball series

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri’s Hatti Moore and the Tigers had the last say in a home-run derby against Texas A&M as Moore’s two-run walk-off blast in the eighth gave the Tigers a 7-5 victory in the opener of their three-game Southeastern Conference softball series Friday at Missouri Softball Stadium before 2,173.

All the game’s runs scored on home runs. A&M (27-19, 5-14) rallied from a 5-1 deficit with four runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. Senior Morgan Smith hit a solo shot, her fifth of the season, and sophomore Rylen Wiggins hit a three-run shot, her 11th of the season But graduate catcher Moore, who is from La Grange, came in batting .159 with three home runs and nine runs batted in in 107 at-bats, but she had a career night with a trio of home runs.

Her last shot to center field was a no-doubter, giving her six RBIs. She led off the third inning with a solo shot and sophomore Jenna Laird followed with a solo shot of A&M starter Makinzy Herzog. Moore hit a three-run shot in the fourth off sophomore reliever Grace Uribe to make it 5-1.

Moore’s third home run was freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (9-8), giving the Tigers (30-17, 9-9) their fifth straight victory.

On the pitch before Moore’s game-winning homer, Missouri sophomore Riley Frizell singled to right field and A&M’s Smith made a perfect throw on the fly to catcher Mayce Allen to retire sophomore Alex Honnold who had singled and been sacrificed to second. Honnold was 4 for 4 as Missouri had 10 hits.

A&M was limited to five hits by junior right-hander Jordan Weber (12-5) who struck out eight and walked three. A&M freshman Katie Dack hit a solo homer in the fourth, her third straight game to hit a homer. She has nine for the season.

Neither team made an error.

“It was one heck of a softball game, no question,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “Both teams played really well, and kids stepped up in the right moments. I’m proud of our ball club. We get down 5-1 and we could have easily given up, but we didn’t. We got some big home runs, and I am just proud of our kids. This kind of game on the road is tough to win and Hattie had the game of her life tonight for Missouri.”

Game 2 will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.