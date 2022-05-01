Missouri rides 8-run inning to 11-6 victory over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri rode an eight-run third inning to an 11-6 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday at Missouri Softball Stadium to complete a sweep of the three-game Southeastern Conference series.

Missouri (32-17, 11-9) had only three hits in the inning, but took advantage of five walks, two hit batters, a wild pitch and an error. Two of the walks came with the bases loaded and the wild pitch and error happened on the same play, scoring two runs.

Missouri in winning its seventh straight game scored its most runs of the season without a home run. The Tigers had hit six home runs in the first two victories over A&M.

A&M (27-21, 5-16) answered with three runs in the top of the fourth to pull within 9-6 as freshman Koko Wooley had a two-out, two-run triple and Morgan Smith followed with an RBI single. But Missouri answered in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run single by senior Emma Raabe.

A&M managed only one single in the final three innings as relievers Megan Schumacher and Laurin Krings combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Schumacher (6-2) struck out five and walked four in 2 2/3 innings. Krings, who pitched a complete game in Saturday’s 7-2 victory, struck out the only two batters she faced.

A&M outhit Missouri 8-7, but six of the Tigers who scored reached via a walk or hit batter. Missouri had nine walks and three hit batters.

Smith and Makinzy Herzog each had two hits while fellow senior Haley Lee hit her team-leading 12th homer and walked three times. A&M took a 2-0 lead in the first, taking advantage of a walk to Lee as Smith and Herzog had hits, but Missouri came up with an inning-ending double play on Rylen Wiggins’ fly ball to left field as Katie Dack was thrown out at home.

Herzog (9-6) took the loss, allowing seven runs in 2 1/3 innings. Relievers Emiley Kennedy and Grace Uribe each allowed two runs.

NOTES — A&M will play a doubleheader at Houston on Wednesday before returning home to play SEC-leading Arkansas in the final regular-season series. ... Smith reached base for the 22nd straight game. Smith was 7 for 11 for the series with three RBIs.