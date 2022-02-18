Makinzy Herzog's no-hitter highlights Texas A&M softball team's pair of victories Friday

Makinzy Herzog’s no-hitter highlighted a doubleheader sweep by the Texas A&M softball team at Davis Diamond on Friday.

Herzog struck out nine and walked two in a 9-1, six-inning victory over Kansas. The Aggies (8-0) had to work harder in the nightcap for a 4-1 victory over Missouri State to open the A&M Invitational.

Herzog and the Aggies had a great start against Kansas (5-2). The senior right-hander struck out the side in the top of the first inning, and the Aggies scored four runs in the bottom half with Herzog having one of their two hits.

Herzog (3-0) cost herself a shutout with a walk, hit batter and throwing error in the second inning. Only one more Kansas batter reached base on an error by freshman shortstop Koko Wooley in the fourth as Herzog maintained control, throwing 100 pitches with 67 strikes for her second career no-hitter.

“I kind of just had to not think about [the no-hitter], because when you think about it, that’s when they usually end up getting a hit,” Herzog said.

A&M head coach Jo Evans said the impressive thing about Herzog’s performance was Kansas’ inability to make solid contact.