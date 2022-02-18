 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Makinzy Herzog's no-hitter highlights Texas A&M softball team's pair of victories Friday
Texas A&M’s Makinzy Herzog delivers a pitch against Kansas on Friday at Davis Diamond.

 Michael Miller

Makinzy Herzog’s no-hitter highlighted a doubleheader sweep by the Texas A&M softball team at Davis Diamond on Friday.

Herzog struck out nine and walked two in a 9-1, six-inning victory over Kansas. The Aggies (8-0) had to work harder in the nightcap for a 4-1 victory over Missouri State to open the A&M Invitational.

Herzog and the Aggies had a great start against Kansas (5-2). The senior right-hander struck out the side in the top of the first inning, and the Aggies scored four runs in the bottom half with Herzog having one of their two hits.

Herzog (3-0) cost herself a shutout with a walk, hit batter and throwing error in the second inning. Only one more Kansas batter reached base on an error by freshman shortstop Koko Wooley in the fourth as Herzog maintained control, throwing 100 pitches with 67 strikes for her second career no-hitter.

“I kind of just had to not think about [the no-hitter], because when you think about it, that’s when they usually end up getting a hit,” Herzog said.

A&M head coach Jo Evans said the impressive thing about Herzog’s performance was Kansas’ inability to make solid contact.

Herzog had plenty of run support. Senior Morgan Smith had two hits, including a double, and knocked in three runs. Sophomore Trinity Cannon also had three RBIs, and sophomore Rylen Wiggins had a double and home run.

A&M freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (3-0) followed up Herzog’s gem with a four-hitter against Missouri State (1-6). She struck out five and didn’t issue a walk.

Missouri State scored its run in the first on an infield hit, a sacrifice and two wild pitches.

“[Kennedy] settled in after the first inning and just made short work of the game,” Evans said.

A&M scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings. Wooley had a pair of triples, and senior Haley Lee and Herzog each had two hits. Catcher Mayce Allen also hit a home run.

Missouri State leadoff hitter Daphne Plummer and No. 9 hitter Alex Boze each had two hits.

A&M will play Stephen F. Austin at 2 p.m. Saturday followed by Pittsburgh in the second day of the A&M Invitational. Pitt beat Missouri State 4-1 in eight innings, and Kansas beat SFA 5-1 in Friday’s other scores.

Softball

Lee earns SEC player of week

Texas A&M senior catcher/first baseman Haley Lee was named the Southeastern Conference’s softball player of the week after going 9-for-11 …

