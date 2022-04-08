LSU scores twice in seventh to eke out 2-1 victory over Texas A&M softball team

An unlikely trio of batters helped the 21st-ranked LSU softball team turn an impending loss into a 2-1 victory over Texas A&M on Friday night at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies were two outs from winning the Southeastern Conference series opener when Ali Newland tied the game with an opposite-field homer. Raeleen Gutierrez followed with a double off the top of the fence. Two batters later, pinch hitter Jordyn Perkins singled home the go-ahead run.

Newland, Gutierrez and Perkins came into the inning batting a combined .242.

“What LSU did was step up and get some timely hits when it really mattered in the end, and we didn’t do that,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.

The Tigers (23-15, 4-6) ended a four-game losing streak and moved up to 10th in the SEC standings, two games ahead of the Aggies (23-13, 2-8).

A&M, which had a five-game winning streak snapped, wasted a dandy pitching performance by senior Makinzy Herzog (6-3). The right-hander seemingly got power hitter Taylor Pleasants to end the sixth inning, but A&M’s defense allowed her fly ball to drop for a gift double. Herzog got Georgia Clark to fly out on a 3-2 change-up for the third out. Herzog started the seventh by getting a fly ball from Shelbi Sunseri, who along with Pleasants and Clark came into the game with a combined 27 homers and 93 RBIs. Herzog held them to 1 for 8 on Friday.

“We were in the perfect situation,” Evans said. “We’d already got through the tough meat of that order. ... We had everything we wanted and just couldn’t finish.”

Newland hit her fifth homer of the season, taking advantage of a 3-1 pitch up in the zone. Gutierrez’s third extra-base hit of the season chased Herzog for freshman Emiley Kennedy, who struck out Cait Calland on three pitches. But on the seventh pitch of the next at-bat, Perkins went opposite field for her first hit in SEC play.

Herzog and freshman Katie Dack were the stars until the seventh. Dack hit an RBI single in the second, scoring Herzog who walked and moved up on a wild pitch. In the circle, Herzog was her best in the third after giving up a double to No. 9 hitter Sydney Peterson, who was hitting .211. Peterson’s second double of the season put two runners in scoring position, but Herzog retired Danieca Coffey and Ciara Briggs, a pair of .400 hitters, to escape the jam.

“What I don’t want is our team to feel sorry for ourselves or blame something or somebody,” Evans said. “It was a hard-fought game, and we expect to be on the winning side of that.”

That hasn’t been the case as A&M dropped to 1-8 in one-run games this season, all but one of the losses to ranked teams.

