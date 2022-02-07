Lee, Herzog named to SEC preseason softball team

Texas A&M catcher/first baseman Haley Lee and pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog were named to the Southeastern Conference softball coaches’ preseason all-league team. The seniors were among 21 named to the team. The Aggies were picked by the coaches to finish 10th. Alabama received seven first-place votes for 138 points to edge out Florida (131 points, three first-place votes) and Arkansas (124 points, two first-place votes). Fourth-place Tennessee received one first place vote with 103 points followed by Missouri 97, LSU 93, Georgia and Kentucky 78, Ole Miss 47, Texas A&M 41, Auburn 36, Mississippi State 35 and South Carolina 13. A&M was 32-23 last year, including 8-16 in the SEC for 10th place.