Lee, Herzog named to SEC preseason softball team
Lee, Herzog named to SEC preseason softball team

HALEY LEE

Haley Lee along the Makinzy Herzog were named to the SEC preseason softball team. 

 Texas A&M catcher/first baseman Haley Lee and pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog were named to the Southeastern Conference softball coaches’ preseason all-league team. The seniors were among 21 named to the team. The Aggies were picked by the coaches to finish 10th. Alabama received seven first-place votes for 138 points to edge out Florida (131 points, three first-place votes) and Arkansas (124 points, two first-place votes). Fourth-place Tennessee received one first place vote with 103 points followed by Missouri 97, LSU 93, Georgia and Kentucky 78, Ole Miss 47, Texas A&M 41, Auburn 36, Mississippi State 35 and South Carolina 13. A&M was 32-23 last year, including 8-16 in the SEC for 10th place.

