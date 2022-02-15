 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lee earns SEC player of week
Texas A&M senior catcher/first baseman Haley Lee was named the Southeastern Conference’s softball player of the week after going 9-for-11 batting. Lee had a double, home run, 11 runs batted in and walked seven times in the Aggies’ 5-0 start.

