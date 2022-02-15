Lee earns SEC player of week

Texas A&M senior catcher/first baseman Haley Lee was named the Southeastern Conference’s softball player of the week after going 9-for-11 batting. Lee had a double, home run, 11 runs batted in and walked seven times in the Aggies’ 5-0 start.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Robert Cessna
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today