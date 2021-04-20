Lee, Ackerman combine for three homers in Aggie softball team's win over Cougars

Baseball made the Bash Brothers famous in the 1980s with Oakland’s Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire mashing home runs. Four decades later, the Texas A&M softball team might want to trademark the “Smash Sisters” with the way Haley Lee and Shaylee Ackerman are hitting balls out of the park.
The Aggie sluggers combined for three home runs and five runs batted in to lead A&M to a 9-1 nonconference victory over the Houston Cougars on Tuesday night at Davis Diamond.
Lee hit a pair of homers to give her 19 for the season, and Ackerman added her 12th as the Aggies (29-13) won their second straight. Houston (13-28) was run-ruled for the ninth time.
Home runs didn’t seem an option for right-handed batters with a 19 mph north wind blowing in. Lee blasted a shot to straightaway center field in the first inning that might have bounced off the West Campus Player Development Center about 100 feet beyond the fence if not for the strong wind. Instead, Houston center fielder Aspen Howie caught the ball just in front of the fence.
“Me and [hitting] coach [Craig] Snider just laughed about it,” Lee said. “We were like, ‘You can’t do anything about it, right?’ So then we talked about, ‘Well, I guess you’ve got to go to right field where the wind is blowing out.’”
Lee did just that. In the second inning, she lined a shot that just got over the right-field fence to give A&M a 3-0 lead.
Lee saved her best for last, a no-doubter in the sixth inning just to the right of the video board in left-center field into the teeth the breeze.
“That kid’s feeling it,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I’m telling you what, she crushed that first ball. She mashed that ball. She should have had a three home-run night. For her not to get discouraged and go up and hit two more is really impressive.”
Ackerman had the game’s most productive blast, a three-run shot in the fourth for a 7-1 A&M lead. The sophomore beat the wind, just getting enough of the ball to clear the fence to the left of straight-away center. Ackerman has thrived on the big swing. She has 12 hits in the last 14 games with eight of them homers.
It was the fourth time the two sluggers hit homers in the same game.
“It is amazing having that duo, just having both of us produce and see the outcomes,” Lee said. “We work so hard, and I love Shaylee. I couldn’t ask for a better person to stay in this lineup with and help us keep going forward.”
Lee had her fourth multi-homer game to reach 19 homers, which ranks fifth best in school history. Tuesday night she passed Megan Gibson (18 in 2005), Liz Mizera (18 in 1985) and Rhi Kliesing (18 in 2011). Lee is five behind Meagan May’s record of 24 in 2010. She’s also chasing Cali Lanphear (21 in 2013), Mel Dumezich (20 in 2012) and Tori Vidales (20 in 2015).
“If you’re Haley Lee and you know A&M history, what a tremendous honor and thrill to be in that company,” Evans said on the postgame radio show. “They all had great careers here.”
Lee has blossomed under Snider, who is in his second season as A&M’s hitting coach. Lee hit only seven homers in her first two seasons. She demonstrated her growth in her first two at-bats against Houston reliever Logan Hulon. Lee struck out in the fourth inning against the right-hander. It was only Lee’s 15th strikeout in 109 at-bats.
“She threw me inside that first strike I got, and I told myself in that last at-bat if she throws that the first pitch, that’s going to be the one,” Lee said. “I was just lucky enough to get it again.”
Lee was batting leadoff for only the second time in her career. She batted third for the first 37 games with Ackerman behind her for the last 33. Lee batted second for three games last week, then she moved to leadoff in Sunday’s 4-3 victory over Ole Miss.
The top four in Tuesday’s lineup — Lee, left-handed hitting juniors Makinzy Herzog and Morgan Smith along with Ackerman — combined to go 7 for 11 with six RBIs and seven runs. They also managed three walks, and Smith reached on an error.
“What I like his having Herzog go after Lee. I like that a lot,” Evans said. “You have Smith, who is very consistent and can move runners. We still have Shay at the four, but I love having [Bre] Warren behind her. I really do like that batting order.”
A&M’s offense made it easy for starting pitcher Kayla Poynter (9-4) and freshman reliever Grace Uribe as each worked three innings in preparation for this weekend’s Southeastern Conference series at Mississippi State. Uribe was sharper, allowing only one of Houston’s six singles, but Poynter struck out five with no walks.
•
NOTES — Lee is fourth in the nation in homers behind Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (23), Arkansas’ Braxton Burnside (22) and OU’s Tiare Jennings (20). ... A&M ended the game in the sixth after Lee’s second homer, using three walks and Houston failing to get an out on a grounder to win via the run rule. ... No. 22 Georgia produced a big win for the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday with a 7-6 victory over top-ranked Oklahoma, ending the Sooners’ 40-game winning streak that dated back to last season. OU had won 25 of its previous 33 games this season via the run-rule. OU won the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader 12-3. ... A&M is tied with Georgia (28-12, 6-9) and No. 14 Kentucky (30-10, 6-9) for eighth in the SEC.