Lee, Ackerman combine for three homers in Aggie softball team's win over Cougars

“If you’re Haley Lee and you know A&M history, what a tremendous honor and thrill to be in that company,” Evans said on the postgame radio show. “They all had great careers here.”

Lee has blossomed under Snider, who is in his second season as A&M’s hitting coach. Lee hit only seven homers in her first two seasons. She demonstrated her growth in her first two at-bats against Houston reliever Logan Hulon. Lee struck out in the fourth inning against the right-hander. It was only Lee’s 15th strikeout in 109 at-bats.

“She threw me inside that first strike I got, and I told myself in that last at-bat if she throws that the first pitch, that’s going to be the one,” Lee said. “I was just lucky enough to get it again.”

Lee was batting leadoff for only the second time in her career. She batted third for the first 37 games with Ackerman behind her for the last 33. Lee batted second for three games last week, then she moved to leadoff in Sunday’s 4-3 victory over Ole Miss.

The top four in Tuesday’s lineup — Lee, left-handed hitting juniors Makinzy Herzog and Morgan Smith along with Ackerman — combined to go 7 for 11 with six RBIs and seven runs. They also managed three walks, and Smith reached on an error.