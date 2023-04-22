OXFORD, Miss. — Pitcher Emily Leavitt and the 25th-ranked Texas A&M softball team bounced back with a 6-3 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday to even their Southeastern Conference series.

Leavitt (9-5) allowed only one run on three hits in 3 1/3 innings of relief with five strikeouts and two walks. The sophomore right-hander had been touched for a walk-off, three-run homer in Friday night’s 8-5 loss to open the three-game series.

The Aggies (28-17, 9-11) put that loss behind them with a four-run first inning Saturday as Ole Miss freshman starting pitcher Grace Sparks failed to get an out. The right-hander hit a pair of batters and gave up two hits.

Sophomore Koko Wooley singled on the game’s first pitch. Freshman Amari Harper was hit on the next pitch, and junior Trinity Cannon was hit to load the bases. Junior Julia Cottrill singled in a run, and fifth-year senior Morgan Smith cleared the bases with a double for a 4-0 lead.

“It was important for us today to come out with good energy and quiet them very quickly,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said.

Ole Miss (27-20, 6-11) continued to be in a giving mood in the fourth inning. Wooley reached on an error, and Cannon walked with two outs. Cottrill’s double scored both for a 6-2 lead.

Ole Miss chased A&M senior starting pitcher Madison Preston with two runs in the third, including a solo home run by senior Mya Stevenson.

Leavitt left after allowing a leadoff homer in the seventh by freshman Jalia Lassiter. A&M sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy needed only 11 pitches to earn her second save.

“She pounded the zone and used her [velocity] and was able to throw her off-speed,” Ford said.

Leavitt got into trouble only once when she gave up a two-out single in the fifth to senior Paige Smith followed by a double by sophomore Keila Kamoku. But Leavitt struck out junior Aynslie Fubursh, who hit the walk-off homer Friday.

“[Leavitt] didn’t execute pitches yesterday, and she executed them against them today,” Ford said.

A&M had seven hits, two each by junior Rylen Wiggins and Cottrill. Smith had two hits for Ole Miss.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.