AUSTIN — Texas A&M freshman Aiyana Coleman helped awaken the Aggie softball team’s slumbering offense, leading the Aggies to a 2-1, eight-inning victory over Texas State in first-round action at the Austin Regional on Friday night at McCombs Field.

A&M scored the tying run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and added the game-winning run an inning later again with two outs. The Aggies (34-19) advance to play 13th-seeded Texas (43-14-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the winners’ bracket final of the double-elimination tournament. The Longhorns advanced with an 8-0 victory over Seton Hall in five innings to open the three-day event.

A&M did its part to set up the rivalry matchup, but not before anxious moments. Texas State (34-24-1) got a gift run in the sixth without a hit via an error, fielder’s choice, wild pitch and sacrifice fly.

Texas State returned the favor by helping A&M force extra innings.

Coleman opened the bottom of the seventh with a single into right-center field. The right-handed hitter, who had looked overmatched on change-ups during her two previous at-bats, waited on the pitch from a wider stance to get the key hit. It looked like it would go for naught as sophomore Allie Enright hit into a fielder’s choice, and senior Star Ferguson lined out, but sophomore Koko Wooley dumped a single into right-center field. Enright headed to third, running through a hold sign by third-base coach Jeff Harger. Texas State’s Piper Randolph threw the ball out of play, allowing Enright to score and end a 17-inning scoring drought for A&M.

The Aggies carried that momentum into the eighth.

A&M ended the top of the inning with shortstop Wooley catching a hard-hit liner that glanced off the glove of junior third baseman Rylan Wiggins.

Then A&M’s first two batters in the bottom of the eighth went quietly, but Wiggins hit a towering fly that carried to the left-field fence, and she hustled all the way to third. Coleman followed with a towering shot that hit off the right-field fence for the game-wining RBI.

Coleman, who graduated from A&M Consolidated, was mobbed by her teammates. But before Coleman went into the batter’s box, junior transfer Julia Cottrill, the lone player on the team with super regional and Women’s College World Series experience, went up to Coleman and put her arms around the freshman.

“She just told me not to make things bigger than what they were and just to relax and breathe,” Coleman said.

Coleman had two hits for the first time in a game since March 22 when she had three against Louisiana Tech. She had only seven hits in 34 at-bats before she got the hit in the seventh.

“Those are two big at-bats for a freshman,” Ford said. “I’m super proud of AC. She hasn’t been in our lineup. She has been in and out of our lineup. I’m happy for AC because of the work she’s put in. That’s the fun.”

Coleman was one of four underclassmen in A&M’s starting lineup.

“We’re a young team but a good team,” Ford said. “And a good team finds a way to win.”

Sophomore Emily Kennedy (12-5) got the victory with two innings of solid relief, allowing one hit. A&M senior starter Shaylee Ackerman was just as good, allowing only four hits in six innings. She struck out two with no walks.

“Shaylee threw her tail off,” Ford said.

A&M managed to overcome a poor start.

Wooley walked and freshman Amari Harper singled to lead off the bottom of the first. Junior Trinity Cannon hit a soft liner to the shortstop, but the first pitch to Cottrell was in the dirt, and the runners moved up with Texas State catcher Megan Kelnar throwing late to third and the ball bouncing behind third baseman Sara Vanderford. Wooley tried to score, but Vanderford made a good recovery and threw her out at the plate.

Despite the poor start, Ford said her team never lost focus and was engaged the whole time.

“Luck went our way. It’s a game of momentum,” Ford said. “So you’ve got to build on that. You have lots of games where you have ups and downs. We caught a break, and we took advantage of it.”

Texas State senior right-hander Tori McCann, the loser the last time the teams met, pitched 3 2/3 stellar innings in relief of starter Jessica Mullins, who was lifted with one out in the third.

Mullins (21-12), though, returned in the seventh after Coleman’s single but couldn’t earn her second save of the year.

“We played a good game, good enough to keep us in the ball game,” Texas State coach Ricci Woodard said. “A&M played a good enough ball game to keep themselves in things. I thought all the way around, both ball clubs played good ball games.”