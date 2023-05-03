HOUSTON — The 25th-ranked Texas A&M softball team ended the regular season with a 9-3 nonconference victory over Houston on Wednesday night at Cougar Softball Stadium.

The Aggies (33-18) scored runs in the first two innings and put the game away on leadoff hitter Koko Wooley’s grand slam in the fourth inning that gave them an 8-2 lead.

A&M loaded the bases in the fourth on one-out singles by sophomore Allie Enright and senior Star Ferguson after freshman Riley Valentine walked. Wooley lined a 2-1 pitch over the right-field fence for the sophomore’s first grand slam.

"I just made everything small at the plate and hit a strike," said Wooley, who is from La Porte. "It was fun to have my family here and do it in front of them."

Enright closed out A&M’s scoring with a solo home run in the fifth.

Enright had three of A&M’s 11 hits. Wooley and junior Trinity Cannon each had two hits.

"We had good at-bats from top to bottom," A&M coach Trisha Ford said.

Cannon opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first. The Aggies pushed their lead to 4-0 in the second on an RBI double by Enright and a two-run single by Wooley, who had six runs batted in. Wooley also had two RBIs in A&M’s 9-1, six-inning victory over Houston on March 1 at Davis Diamond.

Houston (19-28) attempted to make a game of it in the bottom of the third by scoring two runs on three hits off sophomore reliever Emiley Kennedy, cutting A&M’s lead to 4-2. But the Cougars managed only two more hits as they lost their seventh straight game.

A&M senior right-hander Shaylee Ackerman started and pitched two hitless innings, facing only six batters. Kennedy (11-4) got the victory with five innings of work, striking out two and walking one.

A&M will play next in the Southeastern Conference tournament in Arkansas beginning next Wednesday with the opponent and time determined. SEC regular-season play ends this weekend with six series. The Aggies are the lone team not playing in the 13-team conference.