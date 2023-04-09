The Texas A&M softball team laid a couple eggs on Easter, but Julia Cottrill made sure the Aggies celebrated the day instead of lamenting over missed opportunities.

Cottrill’s solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning gave 24th-ranked A&M to a 2-1 victory over Mississippi State in Southeastern Conference play Sunday. Cottrill’s opposite-field shot to right field was hit well enough to leave Davis Diamond, despite an 8-mph wind blowing in. A&M (24-13, 7-7) climbed back to .500 in league play with the victory, while Mississippi State (23-15, 3-7) lost its fifth straight.

Cottrill, who had a pair of RBI singles in Saturday’s 9-1 victory, struck out in her first two at-bats Sunday.

“My first two at-bats were ugly, I think everyone knew that,” Cottrill said. “But I think almost everyone in the dugout at some point between my second at-bat and my third at-bat came up and calmed me down and reminded me who I was. I kind of calmed myself and just stayed relaxed in the box.”

A&M hitting coach Jeff Harger had a few words for Cottrill before she led off the sixth inning.

His message was Cottrill is the only one on the roster who has played in the NCAA super regionals and the Women’s College World Series.

“And she can’t have at-bats like she had previously,” said A&M coach Trisha Ford, adding that Cottrill did a great job of refocusing and did what she does best. “She’s here to make big-time plays for us and she did.”

Cottrill in giving A&M its first lead put a charge into the 1,372 fans. It didn’t take long thereafter for the youth in the crowd to be out on the field running the bases after A&M’s Emiley Kennedy needed only seven pitches to retire Mississippi State in order in the seventh.

Kennedy (6-4) allowed only two hits in 4 1/3 innings of sparkling relief, striking out six and walking only one. The sophomore left-hander won for the first time since March 4.

“I thought Emiley Kennedy came in today and looked lights out,” Ford said.

Kennedy had given up runs in eight of her nine previous outings since her last victor. She never lasted more than four innings, though she often pitched well, but would struggle after something would go awry.

She had an auspicious start Sunday by hitting a batter with her first pitch to load the bases. She got out of the bases-loaded jam by inducing a groundout. She never allowed more than one runner to reach in an inning.

“I just told myself to not let anything get too big,” Kennedy said. “A base runner is just a base runner. The next batter is the most important out you have to get.”

She was at her best in the seventh, ending the game by striking out leadoff hitter Macy Graf who had walked and singled in her last two at-bats.

“I just wanted to get three outs,” Kennedy said. “I didn’t want to make the situation too big or look at the scoreboard or who was at-bat. I just threw my pitches and just kept getting outs.”

Other than the heroics by Cottrill and Kennedy, the Aggies struggled.

A&M took a 2-0 lead in Saturday’s game in the first inning with help from Mississippi State and was in position to do that again. A&M loaded the bases with no outs on two walks sandwiched around an infield hit by sophomore Koko Wooley. But Cottrill and freshman Aiyana Coleman struck out and junior Rylen Wiggins grounded out.

“I felt like Mississippi State was just giving us the game and we’re not taking it,” Ford said.

A&M did the giving in the fourth. Junior Bre Warren was slow to leave the batter’s box on a ball hit a few feet in foul territory, but it spun into fair territory. So instead of Warren possibly having a hit, she was thrown out. It got worse when pinch runner Star Ferguson moved from second to third, but left the bag to return to second apparently thinking the ball had been foul. She was tagged out to end the inning.

“I hope we don’t ever do that again,” Ford said. “If we’re in postseason, we lose that game. We can’t afford to do that. There are very few teams in the country that can afford to make some of those miscues like we did today and win the ballgame.”

Cottrill said Kennedy’s solid pitching saved the day, until the offense pulled together in the fifth and tied the game. Amari Harper was hit by a pitch with one out and was moving on a full-count pitch to fellow freshman Keely Williams who grounded a single right through the hole vacated by Mississippi State’s second baseman. Harper scored on a throwing error when the Bulldogs unwisely tried to retire her at third.

Mississippi State had taken a 1-0 lead on a home run by No. 9 hitter Nadia Barbary off starting pitcher Madison Preston who struggled with control. She walked only one in 2 1/3, but the Bulldogs were getting good swings.

“Obviously, happy with the win, but we did not play Aggie softball today,” Ford said.

NOTES – The final game of the series will be at 6 p.m. Monday. … MSU shortstop Graf got the Bulldogs out of the bases-loaded jam in the first with a diving stop of a grounder, flipping the ball directly from her glove to second baseman Barbary for a force. … The Bulldogs cost themselves a run in the third inning by stopping Graf at third base on a two-out double by Chloe Malau’ulu, though A&M didn’t cleanly handle the relay throw. … Cottrill’s homer was A&M’s first in seven games. She also hit the last one, a two-run shot in the fifth inning of a 10-2 loss to Kentucky on March 26.

Texas A&M 2, Mississippi State 1

Mississippi State;001;000;0;–0;1;4;3

Texas A&M;000;011;–;x;2;4;0

Matalasi Faapito and Jackie McKenna. Madison Preston, Emiley Kennedy (3) and Julia Cottrill. W – Kennedy, 6-4. L – Faapito, 4-3. HR – Cottrill (5th)

Records: Mississippi State 23-15, 3-7; A&M 24-13, 7-7

