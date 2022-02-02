Jackson to enter her high school's hall of fame

Veteran Texas A&M softball staffer Joy Jackson will be inducted into the Weber High School (Utah) Hall of Fame on Friday.

Jackson, who graduated from Weber in 1985, is in her third season as the A&M softball program director of operations and camps director. She was hired as an assistant coach in the summer of 1996. Jackson was promoted to associate head coach in 2004.

Jackson was a three-sport athlete at Weber. She was part of three volleyball state championships, earning second team all-state honors. She was part of back-to-back basketball playoff teams and the long jump specialist helped the track program win a trio of state titles. She was a four-year standout in softball for Utah (1986-89).