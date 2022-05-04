Houston rallies to sweep doubleheader from A&M

HOUSTON – The University of Houston swept a nonconference doubleheader from Texas A&M on Wednesday at Cougar Softball Stadium, winning both games by 3-2 scores.

The Cougars tied the second game at 2 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a wild pitch and then won the game in the eighth on a double by freshman Emma Robertson that scored Becca Schulte who had been hit by a pitch. Robertson had been 1 for 14 on the year with no runs batted in.

A&M built a 2-0 lead by scoring in each of the first two innings.

Makinzy Herzog singled home fellow senior Morgan Smith who singled and moved up on a single by sophomore Trinity Cannon in the first. Sophomore Grace Uribe hit her first collegiate homer in the second. Uribe, hampered by a broken bone in her left hand before the season, had been 2 of 15.

A&M freshman Koko Wooley followed Uribe’s homer with a double and All-American Haley Lee was intentionally walked. UH starting pitcher Hannah Todd (10-9) got Morgan to fly out and freshman Katie Dack to ground out to end the inning. That was the start of Todd retiring 20 straight batters. She struck out two and walked one.

Herzog (9-7) took the loss, throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief. She struck out two and walked three, allowing three hits.

UH, which had lost 10 of 11, built a 3-0 lead. Kati Ray Brown had a two-run homer in the first and a pair of singles and a throwing error scored the run in the second.

Dack made it 3-1 in the fourth on her 11th homer of the season. Lee hit her 13th in the sixth, but Todd pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for her second save, allowing one hit, striking out two and walking one. Starter Kenna Wilkey (9-10) allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings. A&M freshman Emily Kennedy (9-10) allowed six hits in three innings, striking out three with no walks. Herzog allowed one hit in three scoreless innings.

A&M will end the regular season with a three-games series against fifth-ranked Arkansas at Davis Diamond starting on Friday.