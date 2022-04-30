Homers carry Missouri over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri fifth-year senior Kimberly Wert hit a three-run homer and freshman Kara Daly added a two-run shot to power the Tigers to a 7-2 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference softball action Saturday at the Missouri Softball Stadium.

Missouri (31-17, 10-9), which scored all its runs in Friday night’s 7-5 victory on four home runs, took a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Wert. That scored graduate Brooke Wilmes who walked and reached third on a double by graduate Kendyll Bailey.

The Tigers then leaned heavily on the long ball for a 7-0 lead en route to its sixth straight victory. Sophomore Jenna Laird opened Missouri’s third inning with an infield hit and Wilmes reached on a bunt single. Bailey fouled out against A&M freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy, but Wert hit a 1-2 pitch over the center-field fence to make it 4-0. Kennedy (9-9) left after giving up back-to-back, two-out walks. A&M sophomore right-hander reliever Grace Uribe gave up an RBI single to senior Emma Raabe.

Daly hit her 11th homer of the season in the fifth off Uribe. It scored Wert who had walked. Kennedy and Uribe combined to walk six with half of them scoring.

A&M (27-20, 5-15) scored in the final two innings. Freshman Katie Dack hit her 10th homer of the season in the sixth. It was the fourth straight game she hit a homer. The last Aggie to do that Mel Dumezich in 2012.

“Katie is becoming such a smart hitter and understanding what pitchers are going to throw and what she can hit well,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “Defensively, she did a nice job for us in left field today. I love the kid because she is so excited to play, and she loves playing the game.”

A&M senior Morgan Smith singled home All-American Haley Lee in the seventh. Lee snapped an 0-for-14 skid with the hit.

Missouri sophomore right-hander Laurin Krings (13-7) pitched a complete game, striking out five and walking five.

A&M had seven hits, four by Smith, who hit a home run Friday night.

“Missouri was up by five runs, there is two outs and Morgan is at the plate and a meeting is called in the circle to talk about what needs to be thrown to get her out,” Evans said. “To have to call a timeout and talk about Morgan tells you about what she’s been doing to them offensively. I thought she was phenomenal today, and she’s been so good all year long and consistent for us.”

The final game of the series will be at 1 p.m. Sunday as A&M tries to snap a three-game losing streak in SEC play.