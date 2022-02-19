 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herzog's 3-run double spurs Aggie softball team to another doubleheader sweep
0 Comments
top story

Herzog's 3-run double spurs Aggie softball team to another doubleheader sweep

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M softball team ran its season-opening winning streak to 10 straight with a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over Stephen F. Austin and a 10-0 thumping of Pittsburgh on Saturday at Davis Diamond.

A&M senior Makinzy Herzog, coming off a no-hitter against Kansas on Saturday, had the big hit in a three-run fourth inning against SFA that gave the Aggies a 5-3 lead.

Herzog’s two-out, bases-clearing double made SFA’s Kassidy Wilbur (0-4) pay for walking the bases loaded. The left-handed hitting Herzog drove the full-count pitch to the opposite field to score Mayce Allen, Katie Dack and Haley Lee, who all walked on full-count pitches. Lee had to foul off a trio of two-strike pitches to earn her walk.

A&M freshman pitcher Emiley Kennedy (4-0) earned the win over SFA with 4 2/3 innings of relief. The left-hander struck out five and walked one. Kennedy relieved starter Kayla Poynter in the third inning after the Ladyjacks (1-8) took a 3-0 lead with Shaylon Govan and Gaby Garcia each hitting homers.

SFA loaded the bases in the fifth inning against Kennedy, who uncorked a wild pitch that let the Ladyjacks cut A&M’s lead to 5-4. But Kennedy retired the next three batters then got some insurance runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to Trinity Cannon’s two-run double.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“SFA came out swinging, and they kept pressure on us the whole game,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I thought that our team handled being down and fighting back. In both games, our two-out hitting and scoring was really good.”

A&M had a much easier time of it against Pitt (4-4) by scoring six runs in the first. Herzog and sophomore Rylan Wiggins each hit two-run doubles, and Dack added a two-run triple. Lee hit a two-run homer in the fourth as the Aggies needed to bat only four times to win the game via the run-rule, their sixth run-rule victory of the season.

Junior right-hander Shaylee Ackerman (2-0) earned the win in the circle, striking out seven with one walk in four innings. Herzog pitched a hitless fifth.

Freshman shortstop Koko Wooley and Lee, a senior, each had two hits in both games.

The A&M Invitational will conclude with the Aggies facing Kansas (6-2) at 11:30 a.m. SFA will play Missouri State (2-7) at 9 a.m.

Kansas blanked Missouri State 8-0 and Missouri State slipped past SFA 2-1 in Saturday’s other games at Davis Diamond.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball

Lee earns SEC player of week

Texas A&M senior catcher/first baseman Haley Lee was named the Southeastern Conference’s softball player of the week after going 9-for-11 …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert