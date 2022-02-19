Herzog's 3-run double spurs Aggie softball team to another doubleheader sweep

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“SFA came out swinging, and they kept pressure on us the whole game,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I thought that our team handled being down and fighting back. In both games, our two-out hitting and scoring was really good.”

A&M had a much easier time of it against Pitt (4-4) by scoring six runs in the first. Herzog and sophomore Rylan Wiggins each hit two-run doubles, and Dack added a two-run triple. Lee hit a two-run homer in the fourth as the Aggies needed to bat only four times to win the game via the run-rule, their sixth run-rule victory of the season.

Junior right-hander Shaylee Ackerman (2-0) earned the win in the circle, striking out seven with one walk in four innings. Herzog pitched a hitless fifth.

Freshman shortstop Koko Wooley and Lee, a senior, each had two hits in both games.

The A&M Invitational will conclude with the Aggies facing Kansas (6-2) at 11:30 a.m. SFA will play Missouri State (2-7) at 9 a.m.

Kansas blanked Missouri State 8-0 and Missouri State slipped past SFA 2-1 in Saturday’s other games at Davis Diamond.