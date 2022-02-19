Herzog's 3-run double spurs Aggie softball team to another doubleheader sweep

The Texas A&M softball team ran its season-opening winning streak to 10 straight with a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over Stephen F. Austin and a 10-0 thumping of Pittsburgh on Saturday at Davis Diamond.
A&M senior Makinzy Herzog, coming off a no-hitter against Kansas on Saturday, had the big hit in a three-run fourth inning against SFA that gave the Aggies a 5-3 lead.
Herzog’s two-out, bases-clearing double made SFA’s Kassidy Wilbur (0-4) pay for walking the bases loaded. The left-handed hitting Herzog drove the full-count pitch to the opposite field to score Mayce Allen, Katie Dack and Haley Lee, who all walked on full-count pitches. Lee had to foul off a trio of two-strike pitches to earn her walk.
A&M freshman pitcher Emiley Kennedy (4-0) earned the win over SFA with 4 2/3 innings of relief. The left-hander struck out five and walked one. Kennedy relieved starter Kayla Poynter in the third inning after the Ladyjacks (1-8) took a 3-0 lead with Shaylon Govan and Gaby Garcia each hitting homers.
SFA loaded the bases in the fifth inning against Kennedy, who uncorked a wild pitch that let the Ladyjacks cut A&M’s lead to 5-4. But Kennedy retired the next three batters then got some insurance runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to Trinity Cannon’s two-run double.
“SFA came out swinging, and they kept pressure on us the whole game,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I thought that our team handled being down and fighting back. In both games, our two-out hitting and scoring was really good.”
A&M had a much easier time of it against Pitt (4-4) by scoring six runs in the first. Herzog and sophomore Rylan Wiggins each hit two-run doubles, and Dack added a two-run triple. Lee hit a two-run homer in the fourth as the Aggies needed to bat only four times to win the game via the run-rule, their sixth run-rule victory of the season.
Junior right-hander Shaylee Ackerman (2-0) earned the win in the circle, striking out seven with one walk in four innings. Herzog pitched a hitless fifth.
Freshman shortstop Koko Wooley and Lee, a senior, each had two hits in both games.
The A&M Invitational will conclude with the Aggies facing Kansas (6-2) at 11:30 a.m. SFA will play Missouri State (2-7) at 9 a.m.
Kansas blanked Missouri State 8-0 and Missouri State slipped past SFA 2-1 in Saturday’s other games at Davis Diamond.