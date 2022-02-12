Haley Lee's bat, wheels help Texas A&M softball team win two more Saturday

“She was so good,” Evans said. “I told her that’s the most poised and consistent that I’ve seen her back-to-back.”

Herzog allowed one hit with seven strikeouts and two walks in Friday’s 9-0 victory over Texas-Arlington.

“She was so good, and literally in that first game she put her team on her back,” Evans said. “We scored the two runs early, and then we couldn’t do anything offensively, and it was OK. She just went out there and took care of business.”

Things weren’t as smooth in the nightcap for Kennedy, but she gutted out five innings, allowing only three hits and walking two with seven strikeouts.

Defense was spotty throughout the day, but A&M sophomore second baseman Rylen Wiggins had several nice plays. She snared three line drives that most second basemen would watch sail into right field.

“She’s always played short her whole life,” Evans said. “The reads she’s getting off the bat only having played there in the fall, I’m really impressed.”

The first game didn’t start for four hours because of poor weather, but the Hilltoppers and Aggies gave those who waited a solid game.