Haley Lee's bat, wheels help Texas A&M softball team win two more Saturday

The youngsters on Texas A&M’s softball team hogged the spotlight in Friday’s season-opening sweep, but it took senior Haley Lee only one swing Saturday to remind everyone why she’s an All-American.
Lee’s homer against Western Kentucky spurred the Aggies to a 2-0 victory in Saturday’s opener, and she added a pair of RBI hits in an 11-3 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the nightcap at Davis Diamond.
Lee lined a home run over the center-field fence in the bottom of the first inning, and fellow senior Makinzy Herzog followed with a shot over the right-field fence against Western Kentucky. That was enough runs for Herzog, who threw her second straight shutout in a well-played game between a pair of teams that made the NCAA tournament last year.
The nightcap wasn’t as crisp as the teams combined for eight errors, six by the visitors who showed more fight after getting run-ruled 9-1 on Friday.
A&M-Corpus Christi (1-3) scored two runs in the first inning, taking advantage of a walk and hit batter by Aggie freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy.
The Aggies bounced back to run-rule the Islanders in five innings with a two-run single by Lee part of a six-run fifth to end the game. But it was Lee’s first hit in the game that impressed fans bundled up as temperatures dipped toward freezing. The muscular catcher beat out a two-out, bases-loaded grounder to deep shortstop that put A&M on the scoreboard in the second inning.
“Her hustle ... I love the kid,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I love the way she’s playing. I love the way she’s leading. She is all about our team.”
Lee’s wheels led to a 3-2 lead as A&M-Corpus Christi pitcher Megan Depew walked the next two batters. The Islanders tied the game in the top of the third, but the Aggies answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning on singles by sophomore Mayce Allen and freshman Koko Wooley and two Islanders’ errors.
A&M-Corpus Christi made three more errors in the fifth to help A&M earn its third run-rule victory in four games. Lee’s line drive into center field was one of four A&M hits in the inning and a timely one as far as Evans was concerned.
Lee, who hit a school-record 25 homers last season and was named a third-team All-American, was 5 for 5 to start the season after her homer against Western Kentucky. But then she made a couple outs, and it could have been three except for her hustle.
“I could see she was getting a little antsy, a little anxious, really getting herself out,” Evans said. “But you could see she slowed herself down. In that last at-bat, she takes a big deep breath, gets herself settled in and knocks it.”
Herzog (2-0) was locked in from the get-go in the circle. She struck out 10 with no walks. The right-hander allowed five hits, three of them on bunts.
“She was so good,” Evans said. “I told her that’s the most poised and consistent that I’ve seen her back-to-back.”
Herzog allowed one hit with seven strikeouts and two walks in Friday’s 9-0 victory over Texas-Arlington.
“She was so good, and literally in that first game she put her team on her back,” Evans said. “We scored the two runs early, and then we couldn’t do anything offensively, and it was OK. She just went out there and took care of business.”
Things weren’t as smooth in the nightcap for Kennedy, but she gutted out five innings, allowing only three hits and walking two with seven strikeouts.
Defense was spotty throughout the day, but A&M sophomore second baseman Rylen Wiggins had several nice plays. She snared three line drives that most second basemen would watch sail into right field.
“She’s always played short her whole life,” Evans said. “The reads she’s getting off the bat only having played there in the fall, I’m really impressed.”
The first game didn’t start for four hours because of poor weather, but the Hilltoppers and Aggies gave those who waited a solid game.
Lee and Herzog roughed up senior right-hander Shelby Nunn, the Conference USA preseason pitcher of the year who went 13-6 with a 2.39 ERA last season. She was lifted after one out for junior Katie Gardner, who went 19-7 with a 2.08 ERA. She allowed only three hits the rest of the way, striking out five and walking four.