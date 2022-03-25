Georgia uses three unearned runs to beat Texas A&M in SEC softball play

ATHENS, Ga. — The 17th-ranked Georgia softball team took advantage of Texas A&M’s lone error to grab a 3-1 victory in the opener of their Southeastern Conference series Friday night.

The Lady Bulldogs (28-4, 3-1) got a complete game from sophomore Madison Kerpics, who outdueled hard-luck loser Makinzy Herzog (5-2). Herzog allowed only four hits and no earned runs, striking out six with only one walk for the Aggies (18-11, 1-6), who dropped to 1-9 at Jake Turner Stadium since joining the SEC.

“I thought Herzog threw a great game,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “We don’t expect her to be perfect, and she was nearly perfect tonight. We field that pop-up and we’re out of the inning with no runs. It’s tough, but Herzog did everything we asked her to do.”

Georgia’s Sydney Kuma reached on a fielding error by A&M freshman shortstop Koko Wooley with two outs in the third inning. Sara Mosley followed with an RBI double, and Lacey Fincher hit a two-run home run. It was Fincher’s ninth homer of the season.

That was enough for Kerpics (11-1) as the sophomore allowed only three hits, striking out 11 and walking three.

A&M scored in the fourth. Sophomore Rylen Wiggins singled home Morgan Smith, who led of the inning with a double. Trinity Cannon had A&M’s other hit.

“Offensively, we have to be better,” Evans said. “We’re putting a lot of pressure on our pitchers to have to be nearly perfect, and that’s not the way the game is set up. It’s set up to score runs.”

Mosley had half of Georgia’s hits.

It was Kerpics’ second straight gem. She pitched a complete game in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over 16th-ranked Clemson.

“I thought she really commanded the ball for seven innings,” Georgia coach Tony Baldwin said on the school’s website. “After that first inning, she was really in command the whole way. ... I think that showed with her ability to bounce back from Wednesday and throw another great game tonight.”

Game 2 of the series will be at 5 p.m. Saturday.

