In a back-and-forth Southeastern Conference softball thriller, 18th-ranked Georgia got the last laugh Saturday at Davis Diamond as the Bulldogs rallied in the seventh inning for a 6-5 win over No. 24 Texas A&M.

“That one hurts honestly,” A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford said. “I thought we had good fight tonight. Every time they scored except for the last inning we scored, so I thought we answered back well. ... We just have to figure out how to win ball games.”

Heading into the top of the seventh, the momentum was all on A&M’s side as the Aggies (16-9, 2-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take their first lead at 5-4. Needing three outs to tie the series at a game apiece, A&M still had the middle of Georgia’s lineup in the way as the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 batters were due up.

A&M reliever Emily Leavitt started the inning well by getting Jaiden Fields to pop up to shortstop to lead off the inning. But Georgia (23-6, 4-1) then began the winning rally with a single by Lyndi Rae Davis and a walk by Sydney Chambley, prompting a pitching change to Emiley Kennedy, the Aggies’ fourth pitcher of the game.

Kennedy gave up a single to pinch hitter Ally Kurland to load the bases, then Jaydn Goodwin ripped a two-run single to left field to put the Bulldogs back in front 6-5. Kennedy prevented any more runs from scoring thanks to a fielder’s choice and a strikeout.

But in the bottom half of the inning, the Aggies went down in order as Shelby Walters (11-1) got Julia Cottrill, Trinity Cannon and Keely Williams to ground out, earning the win in the process.

“There’s two things that you saw from a Georgia team that kind of knows how to win and then we’re trying to still kind of find that mojo,” Ford said. “They made pitches when they needed to when it came down to it, and then their hitters kind of kept fighting. They fought and fought and fought, and I thought we had good fight as well, but we just didn’t have fight to the very, very end.”

The Aggies had to rally in the sixth inning after Georgia’s Sara Mosley homered in the top half of the inning to nose the Bulldogs in front 4-3. The home run to left field was her second of the day as Mosley also hit a solo shot in the first. As a team, Georgia hit four home runs with Fields and Davis also homering. All four were solo shots. A&M’s lone home run came in the third as Cannon rocketed a two-run homer to tie the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Morgan Smith and Rylen Wiggins hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game at 4. After the RBI double by Wiggins, pinch hitter Grace Uribe was hit by a pitch to reach base with one out. Aiyana Coleman flew out for the second out of the inning, but Amari Harper delivered with an RBI single to score Wiggins for a 5-4 lead. Harper took second on the throw home, but A&M couldn’t advance her farther as Walters got Koko Wooley to fly out to end the inning.

Walters threw four innings in relief of starter Madison Kerpics, giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Kerpics gave up three runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout over three innings.

For A&M, Shaylee Ackerman started and pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Madison Preston recorded two outs before Leavitt (3-3) took over in the circle. Leavitt took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and one walk with one strikeout. After taking over in the seventh, Kennedy gave up two hits and struck out one while recording two outs.

The three-game series will conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s a pride game at this point in time,” Ford said. “We don’t want to be swept at home at Davis, so we’ve got to come out tomorrow, and it’s going to be gritty. It’s a quick turnaround, so let’s figure it out, and you just have to keep fighting. That’s the biggest thing, just keep at it.”