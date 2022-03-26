Georgia rallies for 8-7 walk-off victory over Texas A&M softball in 8

ATHENS, Ga. – The 17th-ranked Georgia Lady Bulldogs rallied from a six-run deficit for an 8-7 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference softball play Saturday night.

A single down the first-base line by Jaiden Fields gave Georgia (29-4, 4-1) a walk-off victory in the eighth inning. Pinch hitter Ellie Armistead singled with one out in the inning and moved to second on a wild pitch. A fielding error by freshman shortstop Koko Wooley left runners on the corners. With the infielders playing in, Fields came up with her first hit in five at-bats.

A&M (18-12, 1-7) built leads of 6-0 and 7-1 thanks to a five-run second with three straight run-producing hits. Wooley had an RBI single, senior Haley Lee a two-run double and sophomore Rylen Wiggins a two-run homer. The Aggies had a chance for more, but left the bases loaded.

A&M made it 6-0 in the third. Star Ferguson singled, stole second and came around on back-to-back errors. Georgia answered with a solo home run by Aniyah Black in the bottom of the inning. The Aggies pushed the lead back to six in the fourth on senior Makinzy Herzog’s RBI single that scored Mayce Allen who had a leadoff single.

Georgia roared back with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, the big play a two-run homer by Sydney Kuma. The Lady Bulldogs tied it in the fifth on Jayda Kearney’s two-run homer, her ninth of the season.

“It’s a tough loss for our team because our kids feel like they did everything they needed to do to win a ballgame, and we couldn’t do that,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.

A&M freshman left-hander Emily Kennedy (6-6) took the loss.

“I think she did a nice job,” Evans said. “Every time she was out there, the game was on the line.”

Kennedy worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, striking out two with no walks. She allowed only one run. Graduate Kayla Poynter started and went three innings allowing six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. She gave up five runs, four of them earned.

Georgia outhit A&M 11-9 as Kuma had three hits and Kearney two. Allen and Wiggins each had two hits for A&M.

Georgia’s Lauren Mathis (3-1) worked four hitless innings for the victory. She struck out four and walked two.

“I thought she really gave us an opportunity to come back and win that game,” Georgia coach Tony Baldwin said on the school’s website.

Georgia starting pitcher Britton Rogers lasted only 1 2/3 innings, give up five runs. The final game of the series will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.