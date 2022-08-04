Former Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans lands at UC Santa Barbara

Former Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans received a late birthday gift Thursday when she was hired by UC Santa Barbara.

Evans, who turned 62 last week, went 987-504-2 in 27 seasons at A&M, making three Women’s College World Series appearances including a runner-up finish to Arizona State in 2008. The Aggies were 31-28 last season, making their 20th straight NCAA tournament. A&M opted not to renew Evans’ contract, hiring Arizona State’s Trisha Ford.

“I am beyond excited that Jo has accepted our offer to join the Gaucho family,” UC Santa Barbara interim athletics director Kelly Barsky said in a press release. “She is a truly exceptional coach with a demonstrated commitment to the student-athlete experience, service-oriented leadership and extraordinary success on the field. This is an exciting time for Gaucho softball.”

Evans replaces Brie Galicinao, who went 343-437 in 15 seasons at UCSB. The Gauchos went 15-39 in 2022, including 6-21 in the Big West Conference to finish ninth in the 10-team league. UCSB last made an NCAA tournament in 2007. It is 0-6 all-time in NCAA tourney play. Galicinao was hired last month as an assistant and pitching coach at Cal Poly, which also is in the Big West.

Evans goes from one having one of the nation’s best facilities in $28.6 million Davis Diamond to UCSB’s Campus Diamond, which averaged 99 fans last season, including a season-high 256 in a 14-0 season-opening loss to Oklahoma.

Evans also coached at Colorado State and Utah, her alma mater. She took the Utes to the WCWS in 1991 and ’94. She is 1,300-714-2 overall, and the Hall of Famer ranks 11th all-time in NCAA career victories. She is 27 victories behind retired DePaul coach Eugene Lenti.