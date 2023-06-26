Former Texas A&M and College Station outfielder Bre Warren announced she is transferring to South Carolina via Twitter on Monday.

Warren played softball and volleyball at College Station then focused on softball at A&M. She hit .308 as a freshman in 2021, playing in 49 of A&M’s 55 games with 47 starts. Shoulder surgery forced her to redshirt in 2022, and she returned this season but struggled to earn a permanent spot in the lineup, hitting .182 in 42 games with 23 starts.

“Beyond blessed to have found a new place to call home,” Warren tweeted Monday afternoon. “Thank you Texas A&M for the past 3 years of memories. I’m excited to announce that I will be finishing my career and pursuing my degree from USC! God is great!!”

Warren is the daughter of former A&M and NFL football player Ty Warren.