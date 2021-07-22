Former Texas A&M All-American Tori Vidales, Team Mexico fall to Japan at Tokyo Olympics

Former Texas A&M All-American Tori Vidales and the Team Mexico softball team fell to Japan 3-2 in eight innings in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Mexico also lost to Canada 4-0 on Wednesday. Vidales, who played for A&M from 2015 to '18, started both games at first base. At the plate, she went 1 for 4 against Japan and 0 for 3 against Canada.

Mexico will take on Team USA on Saturday with first pitch set for 12:30 a.m.

A&M's Austin Krajicek will compete in men's tennis on Friday at 9 p.m. on NBCSN (Suddenlink, Ch. 43).