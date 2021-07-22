 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M All-American Tori Vidales, Team Mexico fall to Japan at Tokyo Olympics
Games staff sit in the empty stands during the softball game between the Mexico and Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Fukushima , Japan.

 Jae C. Hong

Former Texas A&M All-American Tori Vidales and the Team Mexico softball team fell to Japan 3-2 in eight innings in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Mexico also lost to Canada 4-0 on Wednesday. Vidales, who played for A&M from 2015 to '18, started both games at first base. At the plate, she went 1 for 4 against Japan and 0 for 3 against Canada.

Mexico will take on Team USA on Saturday with first pitch set for 12:30 a.m.

A&M's Austin Krajicek will compete in men's tennis on Friday at 9 p.m. on NBCSN (Suddenlink, Ch. 43).

