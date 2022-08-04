 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Arizona State pitcher Madison Preston signs with Texas A&M softball team

  • 0

Left-handed pitcher Madison Preston, who has been out of softball for two seasons, has signed with Texas A&M and rejoined her former head coach Trisha Ford.

Preston, who started her career at Alabama, went 5-4 with a 2.77 earned run average and 69 strikeouts in 53 innings in 2020 at Arizona State under Ford, who was recently hired by A&M.

Preston, who graduated from Arizona State in May 2021, went 7-5 in two seasons at Alabama. She didn’t play in 2021 for Arizona State due to personal reasons, according to her biography on the school’s site.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M softball team adds transfers

A&M softball team adds transfers

The Texas A&M softball team has added a pair of transfers in Oklahoma State’s Brianna Evans and Minnesota’s Emily Leavitt. Both earned fre…

Watch Now: Related Video

World Triathlon to allow transgender athletes in women events

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert