Former Arizona State pitcher Madison Preston signs with Texas A&M softball team

Left-handed pitcher Madison Preston, who has been out of softball for two seasons, has signed with Texas A&M and rejoined her former head coach Trisha Ford.

Preston, who started her career at Alabama, went 5-4 with a 2.77 earned run average and 69 strikeouts in 53 innings in 2020 at Arizona State under Ford, who was recently hired by A&M.

Preston, who graduated from Arizona State in May 2021, went 7-5 in two seasons at Alabama. She didn’t play in 2021 for Arizona State due to personal reasons, according to her biography on the school’s site.