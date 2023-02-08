There’s a newness surrounding the Texas A&M softball program that’s invigorating.

A new coaching staff has brought fresh ideas and a different approach. Eleven newcomers have added more hope and optimism, but for the team to be successful, the returning players have to lead the way.

A&M returns five starters and its winningest pitcher from last season for first-year head coach Trisha Ford, who will try to return the Aggies to the nation’s elite. A&M made 22 NCAA tournament appearances under former head coach Jo Evans, including a trio of Women’s College World Series appearances, but the program has faded in recent years. A&M’s highest finish in the Southeastern Conference in the last three seasons was 10th as the Aggies compiled a 20-52 record in league play. The only program with a worse record over that stretch is South Carolina (16-55). Not surprisingly, those teams are picked by the league’s coaches to bring up the rear this season with A&M pegged to finish 12th for a second straight year and South Carolina 13th.

“I think we’re going to surprise some people,” Ford said. “I like where they think we’re going to be, and we’ll talk at the end of the year where we end up being.”

Ford worked wonders at Arizona State, which finished next to last in the Pac-12 Conference the year before she took over. She made five NCAA tournaments, going 212-89 with a WCWS appearance in 2018 and a super regional appearance last year that included a Pac-12 championship.

A&M’s strength she inherits starts with the middle infielders, junior Rylen Wiggins and sophomore Koko Wooley, who also can play center field. Wooley batted .359 with 15 extra-base hits and 26 stolen bases last season. Wiggins belted 11 home runs last year after having only one as a freshman.

Wiggins played in every game for the 31-28 Aggies last year, while Wooley missed only one. Junior Trinity Cannon also played in every game last year, hitting eight homers with 42 RBIs, which was second most on the team.

“I’m expecting some big things out of Trinity this year in the box,” Ford said. “I think she’s done a good job of taking some leadership roles. We’ve moved her over to first base. She’s had no issues with that. She’s really embraced it.”

Ford said Wiggins, Wooley and Cannon will likely be in the lineup daily along with junior catcher Julia Cottrill, a transfer from Oklahoma State.

Fans will get their first look at Ford and the revamped team this weekend at the A&M Invitational with Michigan State, Northern Kentucky, Texas A&M-Commerce and Tarleton State in the field. A&M will open against Tarleton at 4 p.m. Thursday at Davis Diamond.

A&M will play six games in four days, allowing Ford to see what she’s got in the circle. Sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy went 13-11 last year with a 2.94 earned run average, 110 strikeouts and 68 walks. She led the staff in victories and innings (140 2/3). Also back are junior right-hander Grace Uribe (5-5, 5.42) and senior right-hander Shaylee Ackerman (2-2, 3.98 ERA), who has been more of a hitter than pitcher in her first three seasons but will only pitch this season after battling through injuries. Uribe will remain a two-way player, though she’s batted only 52 times in her college career.

The newcomers in the circle are senior transfer Madison Preston, who played for Ford at Arizona State, and sophomore transfer Emily Leavitt from Minnesota. Preston, who started her career at Alabama in 2018, is 12-9 for her career with a 3.25 ERA in 140 2/3 innings. Leavitt went 15-11 with a 4.70 ERA in 169 2/3 innings for the Gophers last year. A&M beat Leavitt 5-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament last year at the Norman Regional in Oklahoma. She struck out six in four innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Leavitt also pitched in a losers’ bracket game that weekend against A&M, giving up eight runs on 10 hits in only three innings. Wiggins had two hits and knocked in two runs off Leavitt but is glad she’s with the Aggies.

“To be fair, we’re a better fit for her,” Wiggins. “I’m really excited to see what she can do.”

A&M needs improvement in the circle. The Aggies’ 3.71 ERA overall last season ranked 10th in the SEC. In league play, it ballooned to 5.36 to rank 11th, ahead of only Georgia (5.69) and South Carolina (6.29).

Cottrill, who will be the every day catcher, batted .305 last season with 11 homers and 31 RBIs in helping the Cowgirls reach the WCWS for a third straight year.

A&M’s other transfers include sophomore outfielder Allie Enright (Arizona) and junior outfielders Alana Snow (UCLA) and Paige Lott (Houston). Corner infielder Aiyana Coleman from A&M Consolidated is among A&M’s five freshmen.

A&M returns a pair of veteran outfielders in super senior Morgan Smith and junior Bre Warren. Smith played every game last season, batting .320 with five homers and 28 RBIs — the homers and RBIs were both career-best marks. Warren is almost a newcomer since she missed last season with an injury. She batted .308 as a freshman with 28 RBIs to earn second-team All-SEC honors.

“It’s been a really good mix,” Ford said, adding that the roster is almost equally split between newcomers and returners. “But after the fall had ended and then when we came back in January you could see things were clicking.”

The roster changed drastically after Evans wasn’t brought back. All-American Haley Lee opted to transfer to Oklahoma for her super senior season, and pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog eventually landed at Texas Tech for her super senior season, following former Aggie hitting coach Craig Snider who was hired as Tech’s head coach. Freshman outfielder Katie Dack also transferred to Florida State. That trio accounted for 33 homers and 116 RBIs last season.

“Not knowing who was going to be our coach was kind of scary. I’m not gong to lie,” Cannon said. “But then having the first Facetime call with Coach Ford really put my mind at ease, and I knew I really wanted to play for her.”

Wiggins was happy A&M picked Ford because her coaching style reflects her select-ball coach.

“And I liked what she represented,” Wiggins said. “She represents hard work and grit and playing the game with passion, and that’s what I’ve been wanting to do this whole time I’ve been in college. I love Coach Ford, and I’m excited to stay in Aggieland.”

Cannon said all players had “a clean slate” when Ford came in and the team has bonded well.

Wiggins said she loves the way Ford coaches with an edge.

“I just feel like everything is a little more difficult,” Wiggins said. “We are challenged every single day and nothing is ever easy. I hardly walk out of softball and feel super excited about how I did. Last year, I would walk out happy every single day. I think it’s very different to be challenge the way we’re being challenged, but I think it’s what we need. We grow from challenges, and if we continue to play like this, the games are going to be super easy when it comes time for them.”

• NOTES — A&M will play Northern Kentucky at 5 p.m. Friday followed by Tarleton. The Aggies will play Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday followed by A&M-Commerce, which also will face A&M at 2 p.m. Sunday in the finale. ... Michigan State’s first-year coach is former A&M standout Sharonda McDonald. The Spartans went 24-22 last season, including 4-16 in the Big Ten Conference. ... Northern Kentucky went 27-29 overall and 14-13 in the Horizon League last season. Tarleton was 30-25 overall and 14-10 in the Western Athletic Conference, and A&M-Commerce was 43-15 overall and 22-8 in the Southland Conference. ... This week’s tournament is A&M’s lone one at home this season. The Aggies won’t play at Davis Diamond again until March 1 against Houston. The Aggies then will be on the road again for seven games until the SEC home opener on March 17 against Georgia.