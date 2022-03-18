Florida scores 2 in seventh to spoil Texas A&M's SEC home opener in softball

The Florida softball team doesn’t just beat Texas A&M. It inflicts anguish.

Skylar Wallace’s two-run single in the top of the seventh inning lifted the fifth-ranked Gators to a 3-2 victory over the Aggies in the opener of their three-game Southeastern Conference series at Davis Diamond on Friday night.

The Aggies (16-9, 0-4) had made all the clutch plays until Florida (24-2, 3-1) came up with three straight two-out hits to beat A&M for the eighth straight time. Four of those victories have come in Florida’s last at-bat with the first being the most damaging as the Gators used a three-run, walk-off homer for a 5-3 victory in the deciding game of the 2018 Gainesville Super Regional in Florida, denying the Aggies a second straight trip to the Women’s College World Series.

Friday’s game hurt almost as much, because A&M had so many positives in what would have been the first victory over the Gators by every Aggie who played.

“What I don’t want is our kids to feel like they’re snake bit,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I just spent a lot of time in [the locker room] reminding them of all the things they did really well.”

A&M turned four double plays, the last being the most dramatic to end the sixth inning. Junior left fielder Shaylee Ackerman caught a fly ball and threw out Reagan Walsh trying to advance from second. The umpires initially ruled that Charla Echols had scored from third before Walsh was out, but a video review showed Echols hadn’t touched home plate before A&M tagged out Walsh. A&M still had its 2-1 lead as the partisan crowd of 1,739 roared its approval.

A&M freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy threw a solid 5 1/3 innings, allowing only two hits.

“She really bowed up when she needed to,” Evans said.

Kennedy struck out four but walked six. Her defense erased two of the walks and an infield single by Echols with double plays.

But the defensive gem came in the fifth by shortstop Koko Wooley. The freshman was drawn in with runners in scoring position but managed to run down a flare that would have scored one if not both of the runners.

“That’s a big-league play,” Evans said.

Wooley’s wheels helped A&M push its lead to 2-0 in the third inning. She reached on an infield hit when second baseman Hannah Adams couldn’t get the ball out of her glove. Haley Lee lined a double that one-hopped the fence in left-center field for a double, scoring Wooley.

A&M’s speed helped it score in the second. Sophomore Rylen Wiggins walked with two outs. Florida third baseman Echols couldn’t cleanly field Ackerman’s grounder and compounded the problem by throwing the ball away, allowing the fleet-footed Wiggins to score for a 1-0 lead.

The Gators made their mistakes go way with a four-hit seventh inning off sophomore right-hander Grace Uribe, who entered in relief to get the last two outs of the sixth.

Florida’s Emily Wilkie singled to deep shortstop on the eighth pitch of the at-bat. Katie Kistler grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out. Falby Kendra laced a single into right field. The left-handed hitting Adams bunted for a single to load the bases. With the crowd standing and making plenty of noise, Wallace grounded the go-ahead single into center field.

“That’s why they’re fifth in the country,” Evans said. “They make really good adjustments in their at-bats from at-bat to at-bat. As the game moves on, they just get better. Unfortunately, we’ve been on the receiving end of that too many times, but we put ourselves in a position to win the dang game.”

Florida senior right-hander Elizabeth Hightower (7-0) went the distance, striking out eight and walking three. She allowed only three hits, keeping Aggie hitters off-balance with a change-up.

Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.

• NOTES — A&M had turned only seven double plays in the first 24 games.

