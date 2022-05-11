Florida jumps on Texas A&M early en route to 4-1 victory in SEC softball tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Host Florida rode a big first inning to a 4-1 victory over Texas A&M in first-round action at the Southeastern Conference softball tournament Wednesday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The 12th-ranked Gators (42-15) used speed and timely hitting for three runs in the first inning, adding their last run in the second. The 12th-seeded Aggies (29-26), coming off their first SEC tournament victory in eight tries, got a handle on Florida’s offense after that, but A&M couldn’t come up with a momentum-changing hit.

A&M had only three hits, all singles. The Aggies went 1 for 12 with runners on base, including 1 for 7 with them in scoring position. A&M had two runners on with one out in the sixth and couldn’t score. And the game ended with All-American Haley Lee hitting into an easy force out with two runners on.

A&M drew six walks and struck out only twice.

“I thought we barreled up a lot of balls,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “We struck the ball well. [They] didn’t necessarily land for us, but I thought we had a ton of quality at-bats.”

A&M had a chance late because freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out three and walking two. She allowed only three hits.

“I thought she was phenomenal tonight,” Evans said.

Senior right-hander Makinzy Herzog, who struck out 15 Gators in A&M’s 5-0 victory on March 19, was unavailable in the circle after tweaking her back in the final regular-season series against Arkansas, though Herzog was the designated batter.

Florida used its speed to rattle A&M starting pitcher Grace Uribe and her defense in the first inning. Kendra Falby had an infield hit, and Hannah Adams followed with a bunt single with Falby reaching third.

They pulled off a double steal for the first run. Falby’s steal was her 34th of the season. Charla Echols’ one-out single scored Adams for a 2-0 lead. A two-out wild pitch led to a run on Reagan Walsh’s RBI single.

“I was disappointed, frustrated with the Adams’ bunt because we had said right off the bat she’s going to bunt in her first at-bat,” Evans said. “We knew that, and we could have done a better job defending that. It was a great bunt, but still that’s an out we can get, especially knowing that’s going to happen.”

Florida added a run in the second. Falby opened with a double to chase Uribe. Adams greeted Kennedy with an RBI single. Adams, an All-American second baseman who missed the last 14 games of the regular season with an injury, received a standing ovation early from the crowd of 1,610.

A&M’s best scoring chance came in the sixth.

Sophomore Rylen Wiggins and freshman Katie Dack both walked. Trinity Cannon singled home Wiggins, chasing starting pitcher Elizabeth Hightower. Left-hander Rylee Trlicek relieved and got a pair of lefties to ground out.

A&M threatened to score in the seventh after freshman Cayden Baker reached on a one-out error. Sophomore Mayce Allen flew out on a full-count pitch, but Florida opted to lift Trlicek for right-hander Natalie Lugo, who walked Wiggins but retired Lee, who has hit a team-leading 14 homers.

“We would take that every single day to have Haley Lee be the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning,” Evans said.

Florida right-hander Hightower (15-7) beat A&M for the third time this year. She pitched 5 1/3 innings, walking five and striking out one. She had some luck as A&M lined into a pair of double plays.

Florida had eight hits, two each by Adams, Echols and Walsh.

Cannon also had two hits. She had half of A&M’s four hits in Tuesday’s 5-3 victory over South Carolina.

NOTES — Evans said before the SEC tournament she thought A&M had done enough to make the NCAA tournament’s field, which will be announced at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. ... Fifth-seeded Florida will play fourth-seeded Kentucky at 4 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. Kentucky had a bye Wednesday.