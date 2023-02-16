CLEARWATER, Fla. — A five-run fifth inning carried the fifth-ranked Oklahoma State softball team to an 8-0 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational.

OSU graduate Chyenne Factor capped the fifth-inning explosion with a three-run homer to center off senior reliever Shaylee Ackerman for a 6-0 lead. It was the fourth extra-base hit of the inning. Graduate Rachel Becker got things rolling with a triple, and two batters later Graduate Kiley Naomi lined a homer to left to chase sophomore starting pitcher Emily Leavitt.

OSU (4-1) scored two runs in the sixth to win via the run-rule as sophomore reliever Emiley Kennedy walked four and sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley made an error that made all the runs unearned.

A trio of walks by right-hander Leavitt (2-1) in the first inning helped OSU score its first run.

A&M (6-1) was held to four hits by OSU senior left-hander Kelly Maxwell (3-0). Last year’s co-Big 12 Conference pitcher of the year struck out 12 and walked three.

“I thought that we put pressure on her every inning,” Ford said. “We just didn’t get that hit when we needed that hit.”

A&M’s best scoring chance came with one out in the first when junior Julia Cottrill was thrown out at home on junior Trinity Cannon’s double.

The only time Maxwell retired A&M in order came in the second when she struck out the side. OSU also went down in order only once as A&M pitchers walked nine, hit two batters and allowed six hits.

“We didn’t work ahead, and we gave away too many free bases,” Ford said.

The Aggies had outscored opponents 68-3 while winning their first six games, allowing only one earned run.

A&M will play 10th-ranked Arizona at 9 a.m. and 20th-ranked Central Florida at 6 p.m. Friday.