Fifth-ranked Florida takes advantage of A&M mistakes in 11-3 victory

The Texas A&M softball team couldn’t handle the prosperity it worked so long and hard for, falling apart in an 11-3 loss to fifth-ranked Florida in the rubber game of its three-game Southeastern Conference series.

A&M, coming off a dominating 5-0 victory, gave up a run in the first inning after two outs on back-to-back walks and two wild pitches. The Aggies (17-10, 1-5) bounced back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning and took the lead in the third inning. They were in position for much more after hits from Koko Wooley, Haley Lee and Trinity Cannon, but that’s when things started to unravel for the home team Sunday at Davis Diamond.

With runners in scoring position and no outs, A&M’s Morgan Smith lined out to center fielder Kendra Falby. That should have easily scored Lee, but she came down the line too far when the ball was hit and couldn’t score. Cannon compounded the problem by getting doubled up at second base.

That was bad, but A&M coach Jo Evans was disappointed her team didn’t handle the adversity better.

“Our team has to be more understanding of where we were at that point,” Evans said. “At that point, we have the lead. We made a really bad base running decision. It was almost as if that changed the momentum. Then, we go out there on the field and play poor defense – but we still had the lead.”

A&M helped Florida (25-3, 4-2) score five runs in the fourth inning for a 6-2 lead. Florida’s Charla Echols started the inning by reaching on a fielding error by shortstop Wooley. Two batters later, Cheyenne Lindsey hit a three-run homer after twice failing to bunt. Later, Sam Roe’s double scored Avery Goelz who had chased A&M starting pitcher Emiley Kennedy (6-5) with a single.

The relay throw home on that play by second baseman Rylen Wiggins was errant, allowing Roe to reach third. The extra 60 feet allowed Roe to score on Falby’s grounder.

“We’ve got to be able to manage that a little better,” Evans said. “We make one error in that inning and kind of the wheel falls off, which is not typical of our team. I think we’re a really solid defensive team, we’ve made plays.”

A&M tried to fight back in the bottom of the fourth as Star Ferguson lined a two-out single to center. But Mayce Allen, who walked and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, slipped rounding third trying to hold up and was tagged out to end the inning.

Florida added two runs in the fifth after two outs with more help from A&M. Center fielder Ferguson had trouble tracking Lindsey’s fly ball in the sun that went for a double. Wooley dropped Roe’s line drive, leaving runners on the corners. Wooley and Wiggins ran into each other on Kistler’s grounder behind second base. The duo stayed in the game, but the infield hit made it 8-2.

Florida ended the game after six innings via the run-rule thanks to Reagan Walsh’s booming three-run homer. The Gators were the second team to run-rule the Aggies this season. The other was UCLA, which also was ranked fifth when it grabbed a 14-2 victory in five innings.

“One inning is not going to define us, no way,” Evans said. “I thought that we fought hard today and this entire weekend. We literally had a chance to win this series, and I don’t think anybody gave us a chance to win this series.”

Florida, which came into the series hitting .363, was limited through 17 innings to 10 hits, nine of them singles. The Gators in their last three at-bats had 10 hits, four for extra bases.

“The at-bats today were the best at-bats we’ve had in the three-day span,” Florida coach Tim Walton said. “Both [A&M] pitchers pitched really good and I thought they played very good defense. But we were persistent and put the ball in play hard and created a little bit of offense.”

Florida senior Elizabeth Hightower (8-0) pitched her second complete game of the series. She allowed eight hits, striking out four and walking three. The right-hander was sharper in Friday night’s 3-2 comeback victory by the Gators, striking out eight with three walks, allowing only three singles and one earned run. Walton said they probably left Hightower in the circle two too many innings.

“The matchup with her and Lee wasn’t a good matchup,” Walton said. “I think she had all their runs driving in – I mean, she’s super, super tough. We scored all those runs, [so] we stayed with [Hightower] a little a longer. The runs definitely let us keep her going.”

Lee, who was 3 for 3, hit a double in the first inning to set up A&M’s first run, singled in a run in the third and added a mammoth home run off the brick tower next to the videoboard for A&M’s last run. She was 4 for 5 in the series with three RBIs and four walks.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.