Fadde returns to A&M as director of operations

Missouri director of baseball operations Jae Fadde has been hired as director of operations for the Texas A&M softball program.

Fadde, who just completed his fourth year at Missouri, spent the previous seven years at A&M working with both the baseball and football programs as an assistant video coordinator. Fadde was given the Texas A&M Athletic Director’s Teammate Award in 2012. Fadde left A&M to become Missouri’s director of player development and was promoted to director of operations in 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Jae and his family back to Aggieland,” A&M first-year softball coach Trisha Ford said. “He brings a wealth of experience to this role. Jae’s expertise in video analytics will help continue the elevation of our program to the next level.”

— Eagle staff report