Dack's hit gives Texas A&M softball team 6-5 walk-off victory over No. 5 Arkansas

The Texas A&M softball team earned a much-needed curtain call.

The Aggies rallied past fifth-ranked Arkansas with its freshmen putting the finishing touches on a 6-5 walk-off victory Friday night before 1,940 at Davis Diamond.

Katie Dack’s single scored pinch-runner Alexis Tippit in the bottom of the ninth to set off a wild celebration as A&M (28-23, 6-16) snapped a season-long five-game losing streak.

The Aggies saw their chances of making the NCAA tournament take a huge hit Wednesday night with two losses at Houston, which had lost 10 of its last 11. But A&M’s victory Friday was about as big a lift as Wednesday’s doubleheader losses were a downer.

Arkansas (39-9, 17-5), which is assured of at least sharing its second straight Southeastern Conference championship, built a 5-2 lead through the top of the fourth as A&M walked eight batters, hit another and made two errors. But the Aggies rallied behind their freshman for a rare walk-off victory.

Freshman Cayden Baker hit a solo home run leading off the bottom of the fourth. Her second homer of the season bounced off the top of the center-field fence and over.

“It’s about time we get a bounce to go our way,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.

A&M pulled within 5-4 later in the inning on senior Morgan Smith’s groundout as the speedy Rylen Wiggins just beat the throw home to avoid an inning-ending double play. The Aggies could have scored more with two runners on and no outs. Senior Haley Lee hit a fly ball into left-center field, but the runner at second held up to make sure the ball wasn’t caught then got thrown out at the plate.

Lee left no doubt the next time she batted, hitting a game-tying home run in the sixth off Arkansas senior right-hander Mary Haff (16-4).

A&M freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (10-10) got the best of Haff by allowing only three hits in five innings of relief against the SEC’s top-hitting team. Kennedy struck out three with no walks.

Haff walked Lee to open the ninth, and Tippit, a freshman pinch-runner, alertly took second on Morgan Smith’s fly ball to left field. Dack, who had struck out four times, floated a 2-2 pitch into shallow left-center field and Tippit easily beat the throw home.

“I was just looking for a pitch down the middle to hit, because I had been swinging at balls,” Dack said. “So I was just trying to stay in my zone and swing at a good pitch.”

Dack was doused with water by her teammates as they celebrated near the circle, and Evans tossed the helmet she wears in the third-base coaching box high in the air. The Aggies have watched opponents win in walk-off fashion six times this year.

“You watch a team do that against you, and it’s just gut-wrenching,” Evans said. “To be able to do that at your home field and have the crowd in it, I’m really proud of the kids. I’m happy for them, because there’s nothing better than a walk-off.”

It also was A&M’s third win over a top five team in the last four home games. A&M took two of three two weeks ago against second-ranked Alabama.

A&M outhit Arkansas 12-9 as Lee, Baker and senior Makinzy Herzog each had two hits as did sophomore Trinity Cannon, who hit a two-run homer in the first to tie the game at 2. Arkansas senior Danielle Gibson hit a two-run homer, and Hannah McEwen added a solo shot.

