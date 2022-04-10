Dack's 3-run homer helps A&M top 21st-ranked LSU, 5-4

The Texas A&M softball team exorcised demons Sunday by holding on for a 5-4 victory over 21st-ranked LSU at Davis Diamond to end the Aggies’ string of seven straight one-run losses against ranked teams this season. The last came Friday when LSU scored two seventh-inning runs for a 2-1 victory in the opener of the three-game Southeastern Conference series.

A&M (24-14, 3-9) seemingly had a comfortable 5-2 lead entering the seventh considering the lone runs scored by LSU were unearned. The Tigers (24-16, 5-7) had managed only four hits that included a bunt and a wind-blown gift double.

But LSU No. 9 hitter Sydney Peterson walked and Taylor Pleasants’ two-out, two-run homer pulled the Tigers within a run. That quieted what had been an energetic crowd. The partisan 1,800 fans fidgeted more as LSU’s Georgia Clark walked and Shelbi Sunseri, who had a team-leading 11 homers, worked the count full while fouling off three pitches.

Sunseri on the ninth pitch smashed a grounder to shortstop Koko Wooley who got the force at second for the final out as players and fans celebrated.

“We had that coming,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “We’ve been like the tough-luck team and we haven’t had much go our way in those tight games when we have a chance to win. So to win that, it feels good.”

The Aggies needed solid pitching, timely hitting and smart base running to get over the hump.

Senior Makinzy Herzog (7-3), who was Friday’s hard-luck loser, picked up the victory with 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing only one hit. Freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy started and went three innings. She also relieved in the seventh and struck out LSU’s top two hitters for average, preventing Pleasants from possibly doing more damage.

“[Kennedy] gives up the two-run home run, [that’s] not the end of the world,” Evans said. “Getting outs before that? Huge.”

Herzog returned after Pleasants’ seventh homer of the season and got the last out.

A&M took the lead on a three-run, pinch-hit homer by freshman Katie Dack in the fourth inning, hitting a towering 248-foot shot over the centerfield fence.

“I was looking for something outside, something I could drive to bring runners in,” Dack said. “I took [two] balls and knew she had to come at me with a strike and she did, and I just put my best swing at it.”

That knocked out LSU freshman starter Raelin Chaffin (4-2). The Aggies reloaded the bases with no outs against junior Shelby Wickersham who would have escaped the jam unscathed if not for alert base-running by freshman Wooley.

LSU got a force out at home on sophomore Trinity Cannon’s dribbler in front of the mound, but couldn’t turn the double play at first as Wooley came all the way home from second.

“That’s all Koko Wooley,” Evans said. “Koko is so instinctual out there. She’s got her head on a swivel and with her eyes, she sees plays unfold. The thing she does better than anybody is always see where the ball is and always looks for opportunities. She made that look easy.”

If Cannon doesn’t beat the throw at first, which was upheld by a review, it’s an inning-ending double play and the game might have been tied at 4 after seven, Evans said.

A&M, which scored the last six runs in Saturday’s 11-8 loss, carried that momentum into Sunday with senior Haley Lee hitting her ninth homer of the season over the scoreboard in left field to lead off the first. A&M had 11 hits with sophomore Mayce Allen, Lee and Wooley each having two.

“For us to stay in the game yesterday gave us a confidence boost and allowed us to make them dig deep in their bullpen,” Evans said. “I’m really proud of our kids for keeping the foot on the gas.”

