Dack's 2-run homer helps Texas A&M softball team hold off Lamar 3-2

Many Texas A&M softball fans were hoarse after cheering their team to a huge series win against second-ranked Alabama over the weekend at Davis Diamond. The atmosphere was drastically different Wednesday night as the Aggie crowd let out a collective sigh after A&M held on for a 3-2 victory over Lamar.

The Cardinals (9-31) pulled within a run in the seventh inning when Hannah Kinkade was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but fellow junior Felixia Hinojosa flied out weakly to center field to end the game.

“Those games are uncomfortable for sure,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I mean, coming off big wins against Alabama and playing so well and then going out there and just being flat, that’s a tough way to play. I don’t care who your opponent is.”

Lamar, which is 4-14 in the Western Athletic Conference and tied with Sam Houston State for last place in the Southwestern Division, couldn’t deliver a game-changing hit. The Cardinals went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 runners. A&M (27-18) wasn’t much better at 1 for 9, but that one hit was the difference.

Freshman Katie Dack hit a two-run homer in the third inning for a 3-0 lead. Dack, who hit a home run against Alabama All-American Montana Fouts, didn’t miss an outside pitch on a 3-2 count, taking it over the fence about 20 feet right of dead center field.

“I was looking for the pitch I got,” Dack said. “I was trying to lay off something up and high, because that’s what she was getting a lot of us hitters on, so I was just looking down and away, and she provided it.”

Dack hit only .211 in her first 19 collegiate at-bats but has raised her average to .316.

“She just keeps getting better and better,” Evans said. “You come off hitting 70 mph pitches [against Fouts] and you’ve got someone who is throwing slower, sometimes it can throw you off a little. But Katie’s done a good job of adjusting.”

Dack’s eighth homer of the season and two vicious line-drive singles by senior Morgan Smith were the highlights of A&M’s offense. Smith’s one-out single in the first inning went through Lamar left fielder Hayley Freudenberg for a two-base error. Smith scored on an error when sophomore Trinity Cannon stole second and the throw was errant.

“I thought Morgan Smith was very professional in her at-bats today,” Evans said. “She just competed really well.”

Smith, who raised her average to .339 while reaching base for the 19th straight game, singled to open the third and scored on Dack’s clutch two-out homer. A&M’s only other hits were singles by freshmen Cayden Baker and Koko Wooley off senior right-hander Aaliyah Ruiz (7-16), who pitched her 13th complete game.

“She just kept us off-balance,” Evans said. “We lacked discipline at the plate and didn’t stick with our plan and made it tough on ourselves.”

Ruiz threw 105 pitches, just 61 of them strikes, but she walked only three and struck out six.

A&M’s pitching was better. Freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (9-7) threw five innings, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking three. Sophomore Grace Uribe pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and walking two. Senior Makinzy Herzog faced two batters while getting the last out for her second save.

“[The pitchers] did everything they needed to win a game,” Evans said.

Both Lamar runs were unearned as the Aggies had four errors, including a trio by third baseman Cannon.

“Four errors are unacceptable,” Evans said. “It’s tough to beat anyone with four errors.”

Uribe allowed a single and walk in the sixth but induced what should have been an inning-ending grounder that Cannon couldn’t handle. The same scenario was repeated in the seventh, leading to Uribe being lifted for Herzog.

“Good teams find a way to win,” Evans said. “I feel like a month ago we may not have won that game. I think we’re more mature now, and I think we have more confidence even though tonight we didn’t play well.”

A&M improved to 3-8 in one-run games with all but one of the losses to ranked teams.

NOTES — A&M will return to Southeastern Conference play this weekend at Missouri with the opener at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Columbia, Missouri. ... Lamar junior second baseman Olivia Taylor, a four-time all-district player at A&M Consolidated, reached on an error and lined out. ... A&M All-American Haley Lee was 0 for 3, making her 2 for 13 in the last four games.

