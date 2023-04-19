The Texas A&M softball team needed a laugher after a tough weekend and got it with an 8-0 run-rule victory over Texas State at Davis Diamond on Wednesday night, though no Aggies were smiling for three and half innings.

Coming off three straight losses to South Carolina, A&M (26-19-1) was nursing a 1-0 lead until scoring five runs in the fourth inning, all with two outs. Junior Julia Cottrill gave out grins all around with a grand slam to straightaway center field. The 238-foot liner knocked a few leaves off a tree beyond the fence, giving 25th-ranked A&M more runs with one swing than it had combined in the losses to South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play.

“She’s a big-time player,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “Her and I talked before that at-bat, because she gets a little too antsy. [Players] want it so much and don’t know how to funnel that energy into relax, calm and confident, and that’s what she’s really been working on, so I just had a little friendly reminder of, hey, get your breath underneath you. Get a good pitch. Shrink the zone.”

Cottrill jumped on the first pitch, which was up in the zone from relief pitcher Karsen Pierce who had rough time in the inning, walking one and giving up two hits with all scoring along with the two runners the junior right-hander inherited.

“I was just hunting a strike,” Cottrill said. “I think that I didn’t do that my first two at-bats, so my goal in my third at-bat was make an adjustment and hunt a strike.”

Cottrill hunted hard to find A&M. She played her first two seasons at Florida, then started at catcher last year at Oklahoma State and helped the Cowgirls return to the Women’s College World Series. Cottrill commands respect as the team’s lone player to have super regional and WCWS experience.

“Jules tends to rise when we need her, and she’s a big-time player and that’s what big-time players do,” Ford said.

A&M needed more production than just Cottrill’s after batting only .145 (10 of 69) over the weekend, and the Aggies got it. Fifth-year senior Morgan Smith, batting a season-low seventh in the order with a .233 average, went 3 for 3 for her first three-hit game of the season. Sophomore Koko Wooley had a career-high four hits, even though the left-handed batter broke the middle finger on her left hand against the batting machine in Tuesday’s practice.

“It felt normal [batting],” Wooley said. “I guess you don’t need them. I just had to figure out how to put my thumb basically under these fingers, so I can actually grip the bat. It was pretty easy. It was not as hard as I thought it would be.”

The bother came on defense for the right-handed thrower receiving the ball while keeping the injured finger outside the back of he glove. Wooley in the third made a nifty pickup on a ball that took a bad bounce, but she threw it away for a two-base error on the leadoff hitter. A&M senior starting pitcher Shaylee Ackerman (6-6) pitched around that and did the same in the fourth when Wooley and junior left fielder Bre Warren miscommunicated and let the leadoff hitter reach on a gift double. Wooley redeemed herself with a tough pickup and throw on a grounder to end the third, and in the fifth she snared a line drive going away from her toward left field that turned into an easy inning-ending double play.

Along with the early fielding hiccups, A&M stranded seven runners in the first three innings and had only three hits, two of them of the infield variety. Texas State (26-19-1), which lost its fifth straight, basically gave A&M its first run as the shortstop and second baseman got in the way of each other on Wooley’s infield single over the bag.

Things changed in the fourth as Smith singled and sophomore Allie Enright walked. Pierce relieved and hit Warren with a pitch, but umpires ruled Warren leaned into the pitch, and she eventually struck out. Wooley singled to load the bases, but Texas State got the second out at the plate on a fielder’s choice grounder by freshman Amari Harper. Junior Trinity Cannon walked to force in a run on a pitch in the dirt, showing great discipline after a two-strike call up in the zone, setting up Cottrill’s grand slam.

“Julia doesn’t have that opportunity if those people in front of her don’t work and get on base,” Ford said. “Honestly, [Cannon’s] at-bat was really, really the impressive piece of that.”

A&M put away the game in the sixth with a hit batter and four hits, the last a line drive off the left-field wall by junior Rylen Wiggins with the bases loaded for a single to plate the last run. That gave A&M 11 hits, its most hits in 15 games. The Aggies had 10 over the entire series at South Carolina.

“I was excited for the bounce back,” Ford said. “I was wondering what tonight was going to look like, and I was really impressed and proud of the fight that we had.”

NOTES — Former A&M All-American Amanda Scarborough, who is an analyst for ESPN.com, was at the game along with D1softball.com’s Tara Henry, a former UCLA player who is the site’s managing editor. ... A&M will resume SEC play this weekend at Ole Miss.

Texas A&M 8, Texas State 0 (6 innings)

Texas State;000;000;—;0;3;1

Texas A&M;010;502;—;8;11;1

Tori McCann, Karsen Pierce (4), Analisa Solis (5) and Megan Kelnar; Shaylee Ackerman, Emily Leavitt (5) and Julie Cottrill.

W — Ackerman (6-6). L — McCann (6-7).

HRs — Cottrill (6)

Leading hitters — Texas State: Sara Vanderford 2-3, 2B; A&M: Koko Wooley 4-4, 2B, RBI; Morgan Smith 3-3; Cottrill 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs