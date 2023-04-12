The Louisiana-Lafayette softball team was in a giving mood, and Texas A&M wasn’t as the Aggies took a 4-2 victory Wednesday night at Davis Diamond.

A&M got clutch hitting from an improvised batting order, and pitcher Emiley Kennedy had her third straight stellar effort in giving the 24th-ranked Aggies (26-13) their fourth straight victory.

Junior Julia Cottrill’s two-run single in the second gave the Aggies a 3-1 lead, and that proved to be enough offense. Kennedy (8-3) pitched four scoreless innings, striking out five and walking four. A&M called on the sophomore left-hander to relieve for the third straight game, all victories, and all at least four-inning outings.

“It’s fun to watch,” A&M first-year coach Trisha Ford said. “I’m hoping that we just continue to see her grow and keep using that change-up.”

Sun Belt Conference-leading ULL (30-12) played well in a 2-1 loss at 18th-ranked Baylor on Tuesday, but that wasn’t the case against the Aggies. The Ragin’ Cajuns outhit the Aggies 10-5, getting solo home runs from sophomores Laney Credeur and Alexa Langeliers, but they failed when it came to base running, fielding and pitching.

ULL freshman leadoff hitter Mihyia Davis hit a two-out double in the third and moved to third on an infield hit by senior Karly Heath, but A&M caught Davis rounding third when she thought Heath’s ball was headed to right field.

The nice contingent of ULL fans in the crowd of 1,333 was thinking what if when Credeur hit her seventh homer on the first pitch of the fourth inning. They were thinking it again in a few minutes. ULL freshman Lauren Allred singled sharply to right field to chase A&M sophomore starting pitcher Emily Leavitt. Langeliers singled off Kennedy, who then walked sophomore Stormy Kotzelnick on four pitches to load the bases. But the 6-foot-2 Kennedy struck out two batters, and A&M catcher Julia Cottrill ended the inning by picking the runner off third on an 0-2 pitch that was a ball.

Cottrill also had the game’s biggest hit.

ULL starting pitcher Heath (3-1) gave up a mammoth home run to junior Trinity Cannon in the first inning and was lifted after throwing a ball to the second batter of the second inning following a walk to the leadoff batter. ULL freshman relief pitcher Chloe Riassetto, who has recorded just one out in Sun Belt play, got the first batter out she faced. But junior transfer Paige Lott, in only her fourth at-bat of the season, lined a single into left-center field. Riassetto then hit freshman Amari Harper to load the bases.

The right-handed hitting Cottrill, who went to the Women’s College World Series the last two seasons at Oklahoma State, grounded a single into right in a lunging effort to plate two, chasing Riasetto.

“I wanted the ball to travel,” Cottrill said. “I knew she wasn’t throwing very many strikes. I don’t even know if the one I swung at was a strike.”

Cottrill was batting leadoff because left fielder Keely Williams, who was the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week, was out with a back issue. Williams, who had batted leadoff the last 11 games, was ruled out two hours before first pitch. That also put Lott, the transfer from Houston, into left field.

Second baseman Amari Harper suffered a contusion on her thigh during the game, forcing fellow freshman Riley Valentine to play second for the first time.

“She played shortstop in high school, so she’s kind of our option,” Ford said, also praising the play of Lott along with outfielders Star Ferguson and Bre Warren coming off the bench and contributing. “We got it done.”

ULL right-handers Meghan Schorman and Sam Landry, who are a combined 22-9, allowed only two hits in 4 2/3 innings of relief, but that didn’t stop A&M from padding its lead.

Two errors and a nine-pitch walk by Cottrill loaded the bases in the fourth. Sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley walked on four pitches to force in a run, but senior Schorman replaced sophomore Landry and got a pair of strikeouts and a fielder’s choice to keep the game close.

NOTES — ULL was ranked 10th in the NCAA’s RPI and A&M 21st. ... A&M will play a three-game SEC series at South Carolina starting Friday.

Texas A&M 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 2

La.-Lafayette;010;100;0—;2;10;2

Texas A&M;120;100;x;—;4;5;0

Karly Heath, Chloe Riassetto (2), Sam Landry (2), Meghan Schorman (4) and Victoria Valdez; Emily Leavitt, Emiley Kennedy (4) and Julie Cottrill.

W — Kennedy (8-3). L — Heath (3-1).

HRs — Laney Credeur, ULL (7); Alexa Langeliers, ULL (9); Trinity Cannon, A&M (6).

Leading hitters — ULL: Langeliers 3-3, HR, RBI; Credeur 2-4, HR, RBI; Mihyia Davis 2-4, 2B; Heath 2-4; A&M: Cannon 2-3, HR, RBI