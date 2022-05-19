College softball deals with mental health issues in its busiest month

Friday starts college softball’s two best weekends of the year. The NCAA’s 64-team tournament begins with 16 regionals. It’s already been a successful season for many teams, including Grand Canyon, Murray State, North Texas and North Carolina-Wilmington which made the tournament for the first time. Clemson, Duke, Central Florida and Virginia Tech are more excited because they are first-time regional hosts.

Defending champion Oklahoma is a prohibitive favorite to win its sixth national title, but more teams than ever in the growing sport believe they have a chance to be among the eight teams to make the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City next month.

James Madison won’t be among them, and the Dukes’ tragic story likely has affected college softball as a whole.

Unseeded James Madison was last year’s Cinderella team, winning the Knoxville Regional in Tennessee then beating Missouri in the Super Regional round in Columbia, Missouri. The Dukes’ amazing run continued at the WCWS with one-run victories over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State before they were swept by Oklahoma in the semifinals. James Madison won’t have a chance to make another postseason run because the Dukes canceled their season after standout catcher Lauren Bernett committed suicide on April 26, a day after she was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week.

“It’s just heartbreaking what happened with [Bernett],” A&M coach Jo Evans said earlier this month. “It’s shaken all of us. It’s shaken our coaches across the country and our players.”

Bernett was the third female collegiate athlete to commit suicide in two months along with Stanford soccer goalie Katie Meyer (March 1) and Wisconsin runner Sarah Shulze (April 13). Meyer was a team captain and starting goalie in the 2019 national championship victory over North Carolina. Shulze twice earned All-Big Ten Conference academic honors.

Bernett went 4 for 4 with a homer and two doubles against Drexel in her last game, capping a weekend in which she batted .778 with seven RBIs.

“You realize that in the end [athletic success] doesn’t necessarily matter,” Evans said. “So when we’re talking about all-mighty wins and accomplishments and accolades, what does it matter if our players and our coaches and people don’t feel emotionally and mentally healthy? So it’s been a tough go for kids. I’ve noticed it for sure over the last few years that it’s a challenge for our players. They feel a lot of pressure.”

A&M sophomore pitcher/outfielder Grace Uribe said she is heartbroken for Bernett’s family and the James Madison players.

“I couldn’t seriously imagine having to go back on a softball field without my teammate and my best friend,” an emotional Uribe said. “I definitely just ... it’s hard to wrap your head around. But mental health is a conversation that needs to be a conversation we have, and there needs to be resources for athletes, because we have so many people deal with depression and anxiety and other mental illnesses, and it’s terrible.”

The toughest pressure on athletes might be the expectations they put on themselves, Uribe said.

“We grow up and we’ve always been so strong and courageous and brave and we’re leaders and all of those things,” Uribe said. “Once you face or battle with depression, sometimes it’s not something you can choose. It just kind of happens ... depression, that’s what your brain does. You can’t necessarily control it. You can only treat it, and nobody wants to get the help they need as an athlete, because you grew up thinking that can never be me. I’m so strong. I’m such a leader. That’s just not who I am, and it’s hard to come to terms with. In reality, we’re all human, and if you need help, you need help.”

Uribe said athletes need to get over the idea that they shouldn’t seek help.

“It just needs to change,” she said. “I think it’s going to start changing, and I’m excited for that, but it’s just so unfortunate all the athletes’ lives that we’ve lost ... in the athletic community and even the smaller community, the softball community. It’s just heartbreaking, and I wish it didn’t have to happen. Something needs to change.”

A&M’s top resource for addressing student-athlete’s mental health is Mary Ann Covey, the director of counseling and psychological services.

“What she’s done for all these 26 years that I’ve been here is phenomenal,” Evans said. “And she’s the one that tied it into our athletics department and as an administrator there and [as a] psychologist to come over and work with our student-athletes and then to really put this system in place. Those are her people now here that are working with us, so I think our department has been ahead of the curve.”

Uribe said A&M’s players have talked about Bernett’s suicide.

“We all have the opportunity to go talk to our own sports psychologist, and a lot of us do utilize that,” Uribe said. “It’s definitely been a conversation that I’ve had a couple times, that we’ve had as a team. For me, this suicide awareness has been something that’s been pretty close to my heart the past couple of years, having dealt with an experience with someone really close to me, and I was fortunate to end up helping them and get out of it and then be OK.”

Uribe said it’s hard not to feel pressure when you’re not winning, but that’s the challenge for all athletes.

“We play our best when we’re loose and having fun,” Uribe said. “We can battle with our backs against the wall, but playing loose and having fun at the same time and being there with each other is most important for us.”

Evans said much has changed for players since her playing days at Utah from 1979-82.

“It does feel different from when I played,” Evans said. “That was a long time ago, but there was a naivety ... you just played. It was fun to play the game and you grew up playing the game you loved. Now it just feels like a lot of pressure for kids.”

Uribe said it can be tough juggling academics, softball and a social life.

“I think the toughest part is kind of getting into a good sleep schedule,” she said.

Her day typically starts by lifting weights and ends with practice followed by dinner and homework.

“You get done close to 12 or 1 a.m.,” Uribe said. “I do almost everything at Davis Diamond. I’ll leave from the house in the morning, and I won’t come back until like 11 at night once I’ve down all my home work at Davis and get through all my school work, going to class and our practices.”

Uribe said it was easier balancing softball and life in high school in Huntington Beach, California, because she could be a normal teenager for the most part. College softball is more like work than play, she said.

“You have to wake up for it every day,” Uribe said, adding there are no off days. “You’ve got to go. It’s definitely more like a job.”

Most athletes are self-driven to succeed and you don’t want to fail your teammates and school, Uribe said. Then there’s pressure via social media.

“They’re highly criticized, and that’s hard for them to process,” Evans said. “I think about as a coach, we hear criticism all the time and we’re at an age where we can process that. For a young player whose brain is still developing and emotionally still developing, it’s really hard for them to process that.”

Fittingly for the softball community, May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

“My heart goes out to JMU and to every program, because every program’s got kids that feel overwhelmed, feel desperate,” Evans said. “You just want to make sure you take care of those kids. I’m sure James Madison has done everything it could to take care of their kids, and you realize at the end of the day, you don’t have as much control over it as you’d like to.”

Aggies to open Norman Regional today

A&M (29-26) will open the NCAA tournament against Minnesota (26-24-1) at 4 p.m. Friday in the Norman Regional in Oklahoma.

Host Oklahoma (49-2) will play Prairie View A&M (20-28) at 6:30 p.m. Friday to end the first day of the double-elimination tournament. Friday’s winners will play at 1 p.m. Saturday followed by Friday’s losing teams playing at 3:30 p.m. The loser of Saturday’s first game and winner of Saturday’s second game will play at 6 p.m.

A&M was considered a bubble team heading into Sunday’s tournament selection, but the Aggies ended up being the third seed in the Norman Regional.

“It’s been a tough year, no question,” Evans said. “We’ve had some ups and downs, but to position ourselves again for 20 consecutive appearances to go postseason, I told our team you be proud. You be proud of the trials you’ve been through.”

• NOTES — A&M senior catcher/first baseman Haley Lee (.410 BA, 14 HRs, 41 RBIs) and pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog (9-7, 2.47 ERA; .238, 4 HRs, 29 RBIs) were second-team picks on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s All-South region teams. Senior right fielder Morgan Smith (.325, 5 HRs, 28 RBIs), freshman utility player Katie Dack (.299, 12 HRs, 37 RBIs) and freshman shortstop Koko Wooley (.355, 15 RBIs, 26 SBs) were third-team picks. ... Minnesota senior center fielder Natalie DenHartog (.340, 18 HRs, 36 RBIs) and sophomore right fielder Chloe Evans (.329, 10 HRs, 44 RBIs) earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. Pitcher Emily Leavitt (14-9, 4.59 ERA) was on the all-freshman team and freshman third baseman Kayla Chavez (.264, 2 HRs, 12 RBIs) and graduate shortstop Makenna Dowell (.261, 3 HRs, 22 RBIs) were on the all-defensive team. ... A&M also played in the Norman Regional last year. The Aggies went 1-2, beating Morgan State and losing twice to Wichita State. “We spent a lot of time talking about Oklahoma, and then we didn’t get a chance to play them,” Evans said. “So we really need to focus on Minnesota and take care of our business. We need to be locked in.”

