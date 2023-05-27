Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Texas A&M softball team missed the super regionals for the fourth straight time this season. It’s the Aggies’ longest drought since they started their current streak of 21 straight NCAA tournament appearances. In other words, it’s been too long.

But it shouldn’t last much longer.

By falling to Texas in the Austin Regional championship last week, the Aggies are exactly where they were a year ago after losing at Oklahoma, but mentally, this year’s team is much stronger because of head coach Trisha Ford’s infectious swagger.

Less than 30 minutes after A&M’s 11-5 season-ending loss to the eighth-ranked Longhorns, Ford was asked which were the best one or two teams the Aggies faced this season. A&M had played six top 10 teams after all

“I’m really bad at this, because I think we can beat everybody,” a smiling Ford said.

That got a laugh from everyone, but Ford firmly believes A&M can beat any of the eight teams that make the Women’s College World Series this season.

The Aggies had a respectable 9-13 record against ranked teams, reflecting that the players had bought into Ford’s coaching style.

By comparison, last year’s team went just 6-23 against ranked opponents. Four of those losses were by two runs and another eight by a single run, including a 3-2 loss to top-ranked Oklahoma in the winners’ bracket of the Norman Regional. A&M’s team never quit last season until the final game when the Sooners won 20-0 in five innings. Former coach Jo Evans’ record speaks for itself with three WCWS appearances and a 987-502-2 record, but a change was needed. Ford brought a fresh approach. She’s got a bubbly personality but often talks about tough love. It’s a combination that works.

A&M had a phenomenal year when you consider it had to replace four transfers who combined for 35 homers, 133 RBIs and 200 starts last season. They also combined to hit .309, and remember: They played 29 games against ranked teams. That former A&M quartet left behind four huge holes to fill, especially Oklahoma catcher/designated player Haley Lee and Florida State outfielder/designated hitter Katie Dack. Both are both headed to the WCWS with their new teams.

Ford’s worth arguably showed most as a pitching coach. She took three returning pitchers, added two transfers in graduate Madison Preston and sophomore Emily Leavitt and produced one of the nation’s biggest improvements in the circle. A&M’s 2.70 earned run average ranks 59th nationally compared to last year’s 3.71 that ranked 147th. Making senior Shaylee Ackerman (7-7, 2.37 ERA) a full-time pitcher and the continued growth of sophomore left-hander Emily Kennedy (12-5, 2.47 ERA, 3 saves) underscored Ford’s ability to put together a good staff.

A&M’s .282 batting average was a point higher. Home runs were down 22 but doubles exactly the same. Moving junior Rylen Wiggens from second base to third improved the defense with Amari Harper at second base a great find as was fellow freshman Keely Williams in left field — both batted over .300.

Ford and her staff made great moves and nurtured development, while the players understand their roles. You could argue the Aggies overachieved, though Ford would probably disagree. Either way, her job isn’t done. A&M needs a true ace in the circle and steadier bats to even out the ups and downs of an inconsistent offense.

Offensively, A&M gave up too many easy outs in big games. Juniors Julia Cottrill and Trinity Cannon were a combined 2 for 20 in the regional with three RBIs. They were the big bats all year, combining for 18 homers and 77 RBIs, but they need more help.

Sophomore Koko Wooley (.337, 3 HRs, 29 RBIs, 19 SBs) looked like an all-conference leadoff hitter the final month and a half as she raised her average 58 points, but she needs to dominate nonranked teams and hit closer to .375 for the season.

Ford plans to continue improving the program’s talent, and she expects the players to respond, which they certainly did this year.

“Our fight and grit within our program are something that’s big that I’ve traditionally had in programs that I’ve coached at,” Ford said.

A&M’s future should be interesting now that Ford is settled in. The program felt a bit like a bus stop last season with nine players leaving and 11 new ones arriving. Now things should be more calculated. Ford signed an incoming four-player freshman class, while a trio of players on this year’s team already have announced they are entering the transfer portal. That’s probably not a bad thing for both sides.

Ford led Arizona State to the WCWS in her second season with the Sun Devils, making a 17-win improvement that year. ASU also improved from a tie for sixth place in the Pac-12 Conference to third. That might be asking too much from Ford and the Aggies in the stacked Southeastern Conference. Then again, maybe not.

A&M put a rush on opening Davis Diamond, so it could host a regional in 2018. The Aggies christened the half-ready venue by blasting their way to three straight victories, outscoring the opposition 29-5. The future looked so bright, yet the $28.6 million facility has been dormant come mid-May ever since.

That’s not right. Hopefully, Ford has a better idea for playing some home games come NCAA tournament time.

