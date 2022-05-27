Cessna: Evans didn't hit it out of park but it wasn't for lack of trying

What Jo Evans did for the Texas A&M softball program was priceless, but she couldn’t take advantage of the $28.6 million Davis Diamond, which led to her demise.

Evans worked wonders at the Aggie Softball Complex, a quaint but outdated facility almost from the time it opened. It wasn’t much to look at, but with a couple thousand fans in attendance led by the Sugar Daddies, it created an electric atmosphere for the Aggies to excel in as opponents wilted.

From 2005-18, A&M averaged 43 victories per year, piling up 44 NCAA tournament victories and producing nine All-Americans. A&M reached the Women’s College World Series three times with a runner-up finish in 2008.

Many believed when the program built a new state-of-the-art facility, it would be better, championship better. Evans patiently waited for the much-needed venue as A&M seemingly improved the facilities for every other sport. She also had to watch as the programs A&M competed against moved into new stadiums. Texas’ Red & Charline McCombs Field opened in 1998. Baylor’s Getterman Stadium and Alabama’s Rhoads Stadium both opened in 2000. Tennessee’s Sherri Parker Lee Stadium opened in 2008. LSU’s Tiger Park opened in 2009, and Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium opened in 2013. That’s just to name a few.

Evans, who often had to change her clothes in the car before practice at the old facility, persevered knowing eventually things would change. She helped design Davis Diamond and didn’t want A&M to take any shortcuts.

When A&M first played in Davis Diamond late in the 2018 season, it was everything anyone imagined even though the facility was far from complete. A&M swept 12th-ranked Auburn in the final regular-season series and later swept the College Station Regional, capping it by blasting 18th-ranked Baylor 10-4. The Aggies rode that momentum into the Super Regional at second-ranked Florida and came within a strike of reaching the WCWS.

It was a heartbreaking loss, but the attitude around the program was full of hope. Most believed it was just a matter of time until the Aggies returned to Oklahoma City and won another national championship.

But it didn’t happen. Far from it.

A&M is 108-87 over the last four seasons. That includes a 21-54 record in Southeastern Conference play with the Aggies finishing 13th, eighth, 10th and 12th in the final regular season standings over that stretch. A&M also went 18-60 against ranked teams and 3-6 in NCAA tournament games.

Those numbers beg the question: How did the program fall so quickly?

Start in the circle.

Mel Dumezich was the program’s last All-American pitcher, and her last season was 2013. The great recruiting find from Class 2A Whiting, Indiana, followed in the footsteps of Megan Gibson and Amanda Scarborough, born leaders and arguably the program’s greatest tandem of two-way players.

Freshman pitcher Emiley Kennedy showed great promise this season, but A&M hasn’t had enough quality pitching since 2018 when it meshed the talents of right-handers Lexi Smith, Trinity Harrington and Samantha Show and freshman left-handed reliever Payton McBride into the program’s last winning season in conference play. With that season on the line against Florida, Evans went with Harrington to start Game 3 of the Super Regional, a move that led to Show transferring to Oklahoma State, where she went 22-10 in the circle and batted .333 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in helping the Cowgirls reach the WCWS the next season.

It got more frustrating for A&M the following year when freshman first baseman Baylee Klingler left after hitting five home runs with 29 RBIs — better numbers than future All-American Haley Lee. Klingler, who came in as the nation’s fourth-best recruit by FloSoftball.com, lived up to that billing at Washington this season by earning the Pac-12 Conference’s player of the year award, hitting 24 homers with 71 RBIs.

While A&M was losing good players to the transfer portal, it didn’t help the Aggies’ cause that more talented teams in the SEC had star players opting to return for super senior seasons. It also doesn’t help Evans now that A&M pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog, right fielder Morgan Smith and Lee plan to return for their super senior seasons next year, which will greatly benefit the new coach who also stands to reap the rewards of three straight productive signing classes. Third baseman Trinity Cannon, second baseman Rylen Wiggins and outfielder Bre Warren, who missed this season with an injury, lead the sophomore class, and outfielder Katie Dack, shortstop Koko Wooley and Kennedy are the plums of the freshman class. The incoming class includes a trio ranked in the nation’s top 30 recruits.

Evans recruited in recent years as if her job was on the line. She also revamped her coaching staff, moving longtime assistant Joy Jackson into administration and bringing in hitting coach Craig Snider from Florida State. It ended up being too little, too late.

Evans seemingly made most if not all of the right moves in recent years but got the wrong result. She lost support from the school with each tough loss, and apathy suddenly became a problem. Maybe Evans would have turned it around with more time, but athletics director Ross Bjork didn’t have to take that gamble, nor should he. It was time for a change, much like baseball last year.

It’s hard at times to grasp this program almost made a second straight trip to Oklahoma City four years ago, but that’s misleading. A&M was a 15th seed for the NCAA tournament in 2018 and a No. 9 seed in 2017. A&M hasn’t been a national championship contender heading into the postseason since 2007 and ’08 when it went to the WCWS as a No. 4 and No. 5 seed, respectively. A&M has been a top eight seed or higher only once since 2008 — the Aggies were seeded eighth in 2012 then didn’t make it out of the College Station Regional. A&M was unseeded eight of the last 13 NCAA tournaments, including the last three.

A fresh face makes sense, which was the case 26 years ago when Evans replaced Bob Brock, who had won three national championships. Evans didn’t win a national championship, but she was the right coach at the right time. She overachieved for many years, probably not getting enough recognition for how well she led A&M into the tough Big 12 Conference and even tougher SEC.

Lately, Evans underachieved and some things were out of her control, but what she accomplished at A&M will stand the test of time. She joins football’s R.C. Slocum, track’s Charlie Thomas and Ted Nelson, men’s golf’s Bob Ellis and baseball’s Tom Chandler, Mark Johnson and Rob Childress on the list of former coaches who gave their all to the program but for whatever reason didn’t win a national title. They all could take solace in the fact that the best was yet to come thanks to their efforts. Such is the case for Evans, who deserves credit for handing over a strong foundation to the new coach. They should be able to finish what she started.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

