Cessna: Aggie softball team's record doesn't tell full tale of its competitiveness

The Texas A&M softball team likely will get swept in this weekend’s regular-season-ending series at fourth-ranked Florida, which isn’t cause for concern provided the games are competitive.

A&M couldn’t be playing a tougher or better opponent, which is good and bad. The Gators have to sweep the series to earn a share of the Southeastern Conference championship with Arkansas, so they’ll be at the top of their game. It will be a good barometer to see where the Aggies are headed into the postseason. The last time A&M played a team of this caliber was five weeks ago when third-ranked Alabama swept the Aggies with two of the games ending via the run-rule.

A&M, ranked 34th in the RPI, is projected to make the 64-team NCAA tournament, but it could use a win against Florida or at the SEC tournament for its psyche. A&M opened league play by winning four of six with a 2-1 victory at 12th-ranked LSU and a sweep of South Carolina, but it has been tough sledding since.