Cessna: Aggie softball team looking for winning road trip to boost NCAA tourney resume

The Texas A&M softball team should never want to leave home, not when it plays at $28.6 million Davis Diamond, arguably the best venue in college softball. But going on the road this weekend might not be a bad thing, even if the destination is Starkville, Mississippi. Actually, it might be the best possible destination for the Aggies.

A&M lost hard-fought Southeastern Conference series to Auburn and Ole Miss the past two weekends. Those teams left Davis Diamond feeling like a million bucks. Auburn (25-14, 5-10) started league play 1-8 but followed its effort against A&M by also taking two of three from 14th-ranked Kentucky to position itself to make the NCAA tournament. Ole Miss (29-15, 10-8) topped that. The Rebels were picked by the coaches to finish last in the 13-team SEC, but after getting the best of A&M to win its fourth series, Ole Miss is in fifth place.

A&M (29-13, 6-9) failed to take advantage of being at home and now needs to win some games to feel good about making the NCAA tournament.

“We just need to shake off these last couple of [series],” A&M catcher Haley Lee said. “They were kind of rough on us, but we [can’t dwell on it].”