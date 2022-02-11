Cannon's 3 homers leads Texas A&M softball team to pair of victories to open season

“She’s made just this slight little adjustment in her swing, and it’s made all the difference in the world,” Evans said. “And Rylen Wiggins, people are like, wow, how is she getting that power? Actually in practice we’ve seen that all fall.”

Lee didn’t hit a homer, but she went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. She also walked three times.

Returning right-handers Kayla Poynter and Herzog each threw five innings.

Against A&M-Corpus Christi, Poynter allowed only three hits and struck out five but walked four, including three in the fifth when the Islanders scored. True freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy threw a perfect sixth, needing only 13 pitches.

Herzog was in midseason form with a one-hitter against UTA, striking out seven and walking two.

“I thought [Poynter] did a good job getting herself out of that inning,” Evans said. “I thought Herzog’s composure and poise tonight was as good as I’ve seen it. I don’t care who we were playing. She really kept her cool.”