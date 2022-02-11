Cannon's 3 homers leads Texas A&M softball team to pair of victories to open season

The Texas A&M softball team belting six home runs in run-rule victories over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas-Arlington to open the season wasn’t surprising. The fact that Haley Lee, who led the team last season with a school-record 25, didn’t hit one was.
True freshman Katie Dack started the parade around the bases with a solo shot to open the scoring in a 9-1 victory over A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday at Davis Diamond. Sophomore Trinity Cannon put the finishing touches on that game with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and she capped a 9-0 victory over UTA in the second game with a two-run blast in the fifth. Cannon also hit a solo home run in a seven-run fourth inning against UTA that followed a three-run shot by senior Shaylee Ackerman.
Those weren’t even the homers that got the most attention from the crowd.
Sophomore Rylen Wiggins, who bats ninth, hit the fourth inning’s third homer. The blast by the 5-foot-5 middle infielder bounced high off the scoreboard beyond the left-field fence.
“Where did that come from?” bellowed public address announcer Chris Shepperd.
Wiggins hit one homer last year in 89 at-bats that barely made it over the fence, but A&M didn’t hit any cheapies Friday, including Wiggins blast.
“Practice has been so much fun this week,” Ackerman said. “It’s like bomb city. It’s been so much fun. Yesterday was crazy. Everyone got theirs yesterday. It was awesome.”
UTA kept A&M scoreless until the fourth inning because true freshman pitcher Jessica Adams had A&M hitters off-balance with a drop ball. The former Bryan Lady Viking, who signed with Louisiana-Lafayette along with twin sister Jacque before transferring after the fall semester, had a trio of strikeouts in the first three innings.
“We were struggling to hit that drop ball, so coach [Craig] Snider had us move up in the box a little bit, and that changed everything,” Cannon said. “Shaylee got us going, and then we just fed off each other.”
Snider helped the Aggies hit 70 homers, 73 doubles and drive in 263 runs last season, and A&M head coach Jo Evans expects more improvement under Snider, who is in his third season as the Aggies’ batting coach.
“He’s had a big influence on our hitters,” Evans said. “They’ve bought into his philosophy and his plan.”
Cannon said she’s slowed her swing and learned to be patient. Cannon’s three home runs in five at-bats matched the number she hit last season in 67 trips to the plate.
“She’s made just this slight little adjustment in her swing, and it’s made all the difference in the world,” Evans said. “And Rylen Wiggins, people are like, wow, how is she getting that power? Actually in practice we’ve seen that all fall.”
Lee didn’t hit a homer, but she went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. She also walked three times.
Returning right-handers Kayla Poynter and Herzog each threw five innings.
Against A&M-Corpus Christi, Poynter allowed only three hits and struck out five but walked four, including three in the fifth when the Islanders scored. True freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy threw a perfect sixth, needing only 13 pitches.
Herzog was in midseason form with a one-hitter against UTA, striking out seven and walking two.
“I thought [Poynter] did a good job getting herself out of that inning,” Evans said. “I thought Herzog’s composure and poise tonight was as good as I’ve seen it. I don’t care who we were playing. She really kept her cool.”
Herzog’s only trouble came in the third when she gave up a two-out single and walked the next batter, but she got Meagan Smith to pop up. Smith was Herzog’s teammate last season, but she transferred to UTA where she’s the starting shortstop.
“It felt like a good, tight game and a well-contested game,” Evans said. “I like that for a minute, and then I don’t want to feel like that, but I appreciated that our kids didn’t panic. In the past, we play a team we think we’re supposed to beat handily, then it gets close and everybody gets a little uptight, and you didn’t see that out of this team.”
NOTES — Western Kentucky won Friday’s other games at the Aggie Classic, beating UTA 3-1 and A&M-Corpus Christi 6-5. ... A&M will play UTA at 3 p.m. Saturday followed by Western Kentucky. ... Cannon said the best part of homers isn’t hitting them. “It’s when we come back and celebrate,” Cannon said. “It’s like everybody is hyped, and the energy is so immaculate.”