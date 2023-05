The Brazos County A&M Club Coach’s Night with head football coach Jimbo Fisher will be May 16 at the Legends Event Center.

Individual tickets for the event that starts at 6 p.m. are $150.

Other A&M Club Coach’s Nights are Houston, May 8; San Antonio, May 9; Fort Worth/Tarrant County, May 10; Capital City, May 11 and Dallas, May 17.

For more information, go to aggienetwork.com online.