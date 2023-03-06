WACO – Some of the best, most intense games in Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore’s 23-year tenure were against Texas A&M before the Aggies jumped to the Southeastern Conference 11 years ago.

Sunday’s finale in the Ode to Joy Invitational showed players and fans what they’ve been missing.

In a tight, gritty game that featured superb pitching performances on both sides, the 21stranked Lady Bears pulled out a 2-1 victory in eight innings when

Amber Toven drilled a run-scoring single up the middle before 1,250 fans at Getterman Stadium.

With Dariana Orme spinning a five-hitter and collecting six strikeouts, the Bears (17-2) avenged Saturday’s 3-0 loss to A&M as sophomore Emiley Kennedy’s threw a no-hitter in the first meeting between the longtime rivals since the 2018 NCAA regional at Davis Diamond won by the Aggies.

Kennedy and A&M ended Baylor’s 10-game winning streak to salvage Saturday as they were coming off a 4-0 loss to Sam Houston State. Sunday, it was the Lady Bears who got redemption.

“I think that because we were on such a high for the winning streak that we had, losing to A&M humbled us a little bit,” Toven said. “We had a lot of fire under our butts just given how A&M beat us on our turf and we were not trying to let that happen [again]. So I think there was a lot of grit and passion coming into this game.”

Orme (6-1), who got a no-decision in Saturday’s game, tossed eight innings Sunday, walking only two. The junior righthander allowed a run in the third inning when sophomore Koko Wooley reached on a bunt single, stole second and scored on

fifth-year senior Morgan Smith’s infield single to tie the game at 1-1.

Kennedy started Sunday’s game, but the left-hander lasted only two innings, giving up three hits with no walks or strikeouts.

Baylor scored an unearned run in the first inning when Toven reached on junior first

baseman Trinity Cannon’s error and scored when Shay Govan lashed a double to center field.

Sophomore right-hander Emily Leavitt (3-2) relieved Kennedy to start the third inning and held Baylor scoreless until the eighth. Baylor’s Taylor Strain opened the eighth on second base via the international tie-breaker rule. With one out, Presleigh Pilon’s bunt single moved Strain to third. Toven then battled Leavitt to a3-2 count before she drove her line drive single to center field.

“I think she threw me a screwball, and I think she missed a little bit,” Toven said. “The whole time I was just doing this for Dari and the rest of the girls. I mean we’ve been fighting hard this weekend and Dari’s been pitching her butt off and I just have to be there to back her up.”

A&M did nothing in the top of the eighth with its runner on second, despite being at the top of the lineup. A&M went in order for the fourth time in the game. Orme threw 111 pitches, 74 for strikes.

“We’ve been able to give Dari a day rest in these tournaments,” Moore said. “But we went backto-back today and we felt that if we had a chance to win this one we

had to test her. We had to eventually anyway, so she passed the test.”

Orme said she could have kept pitching more innings, but was thrilled when she saw Toven’s game-winning single.

“I could have gone as long as we needed to go until we got the dub,” Orme said. “So I felt good. My team just energized me so much.”

A&M (14-6) beat Sam Houston State 4-0 on Sunday morning as freshman Keely Williams had an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run homer in the sixth. Wooley added an RBI single as A&M had seven hits. Senior left-hander Madison

Preston (3-1) struck out a career-high nine in 4 1/3 innings with no walks while allowing two hits Leavitt struck out six in 2 2/3 innings to get the save, with no walks with one hit.

SHSU (8-13) had a trio of singles. Baylor beat SHSU 6-1 earlier on Sunday to go 3-1 in the tournament. A&M will open SEC play this weekend at Arkansas.