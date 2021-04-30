Autumn Humes leads Kentucky past Texas A&M in SEC softball series opener

NOTES — Humes improved to 4-1 against A&M. She was the winner in Kentucky’s 11-9 and 9-8 victories over A&M last hear in the lone SEC series the Aggies played. Elder hit a pair of homers off Humes last season. ... Both teams’ catchers batted leadoff. Lee went 2 for 3 with a walk, and Kowalik went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, two walks and a stolen base. ... The second game of A&M’s final home series of the season will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. ... Kentucky is one of eight SEC teams among 20 named Friday by the NCAA to possibly host regionals in the 64-team NCAA tournament. The NCAA is going to use predetermined sites this season because of COVID-19. The committee will choose 16 to host regionals with eight of them in contention to host super regionals. A&M made a bid, but all of the teams selected are ranked in this week’s Top 25. The other SEC teams picked are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Tennessee, while Arizona, Arizona State, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Washington also made the list. The 64-team field and the 16 host sites will be announced at 8 p.m. May 16 on ESPN2.