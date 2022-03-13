Auburn takes doubleheader from A&M to sweep series

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn softball team took a doubleheader from Texas A&M on Sunday, grabbing victories of 4-3 and 8-5 to complete a weekend sweep of their three-game series to open Southeastern Conference play.

A&M (15-8) took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning of the opener on a two-run homer by senior Haley Lee, but Auburn (24-1) answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Nelia Peralta’s double scored Sydney Cox who had walked with two outs. Jessie Blaine then walked and Lindsey Garcia followed with a go-ahead two-run double.

Auburn sophomore pitchers Maddie Penta and Shelby Lowe made the one-run lead stand up. Right-hander Penta (15-0) went five innings, striking out eight and walking one. She gave up five hits, allowing three earned runs. The left-handed Lowe pitched two innings for her fourth save. She struck out two, walked one and allowed two hits.

Auburn scored four runs in the first inning of the nightcap. The Tigers had three hits, but took advantage of a walk and an Aggie error. A&M scored a run in the third on senior Morgan Smith’s RBI single, but Auburn’s Bri Ellis answered with a two-run home run.

A&M pulled within 6-5 in the fourth on Lee’s grand slam that followed singles by Cayden Baker, Makinzy Herzog and Koko Wooley. A&M wouldn’t score again and Auburn’s Blaine added insurance with a two-run homer in the fifth.

Lowe (8-1) pitched 3 2/3 innings of perfect relief for the victory, striking out three. A&M freshman Emiley Kennedy (6-4) took the loss after working just one inning. Sophomore right-hander Grace Uribe (2-1), who was the loser in the opener worked three innings of relief, allowing three hits and four runs with two walks and no strikeouts.

Auburn, winning for the 16th straight time, swept its first SEC series since 2019. The Tigers won the opener 5-4 in eight innings.

“Again, [we] competed,” A&M coach Jo Evans said on the radio postgame show. “But we have to find ways to win. You can compete all day, but you’ve got to come out with some Ws. I feel like this is a learning experience for our team, but you gotta win.””

A&M sophomore Rylen Wiggins, who hit only one homer last season, hit her sixth to complement Lee who was 3 for 7 in the doubleheader with six RBIs.