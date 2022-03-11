Auburn nips Texas A&M 5-4 in SEC softball opener on walk-off home run

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn’s Denver Bryant hit a walk-off solo home run in the eighth inning to give the Tigers a 5-4 victory over Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference softball opener Friday night.

The teams will play the series’ second game at 1 p.m. Saturday. It was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., but the teams agreed to move up the start time due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Auburn (22-1) trailed 4-1 early but scored two runs in the bottom of the third then single runs in its last two at-bats for its 14th straight victory.

Auburn’s Nelia Peralta doubled to lead off the seventh. She moved to third on a fly ball and scored the game-tying run when A&M senior first baseman Haley Lee couldn’t handle Lindsey Garcia’s grounder.

A&M (15-6) took a 3-1 lead in the second inning on sophomore Rylen Wiggins’ RBI single and sophomore Mayce Allen’s two-run home run, her fifth homer of the season. A&M made it 4-1 in the top of the third. Lee and senior Morgan Smith hit back-to-back singles with Lee eventually scoring on an error.

Auburn pulled within 4-3 in the bottom of the third on Garcia’s two-run homer, her third homer of the season.

A&M freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (6-3) worked four innings of relief, striking out three and walking two. A&M junior Shaylee Ackerman made her first start in the circle in SEC play, allowing six hits, striking out six and walking one.

A&M had 13 hits, tying its most in a game this season with all but one starter contributing. Sophomore third baseman Trinity Cannon went 3 for 4 with Allen and freshman Koko Wooley each having two hits.

“Our kids played a really solid game,” A&M coach Jo Evans said on the radio postgame show. “Kennedy’s got herself a win right there. She gets the outs, [but] we don’t make that one play, then it’s a different ballgame.”

Both teams had plenty of scoring chances as Auburn went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position and A&M was 2 of 11.

“It’s really important for us to regroup,” Evans said. “I know our kids are feeling bad right now, because that’s a game we had in our hands.”

Auburn sophomore Maddie Penta (14-0) got the victory with one inning of work. Starter Shelby Lowe lasted only two innings. KK Dismukes pitched five scoreless innings, allowing five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

A&M left the bases loaded in the top of the eighth when freshman Katie Dack flew out to deep center field. The Aggies had a runner thrown out at second base in the inning for a double play, but Ackerman and Allen followed with singles and senior pinch-hitter Makinzy Herzog reached on an error.

Auburn’s two homers give it 24 for the season, two more than the Tigers had all of last year. It was Bryant’s fourth homer.