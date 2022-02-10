Aspiring Texas A&M softball team opens season Friday at home

The Texas A&M softball program hasn’t been to the super regionals in three seasons, which matches the longest drought since the NCAA went to the current postseason format in 2005.
A&M’s last trip to the super regionals came in 2018 when the Aggies got within a strike of making back-to-back trips to the Women’s College World Series. Florida’s Jordan Matthews hit a walk-off three-run homer for a 5-3 Gator victory instead.
“It’s only been three seasons, and one of those didn’t happen [because of COVID-19], so you’re looking at two years,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “But it also seems like a long time. Anytime it takes a few years to get back to the World Series, it feels like a long time.”
Evans, who has been at the helm of the program since 1997, has led A&M to 19 straight NCAA tournaments, reaching the super regionals six times and the WCWS twice, including a runner-up effort in 2008.
The Aggies have scuffled since their last super regional trip, going 77-59 overall and 15-36 in Southeastern Conference play. The program was on the upswing until Matthews’ homer, having gone 91-30 in back-to-back seasons, including 29-18 in the country’s best conference. Evans says she is “excited” for A&M’s prospects in 2022 as the Aggies try to regain that momentum.
“You know every coach is going to say that,” Evans said, “and then you know there’s some hesitancy and you know the rosters well enough to go, oh, I don’t know why that coach is actually excited.”
The Aggies will open the season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 3 p.m. Friday at Davis Diamond in the Aggie Classic.
Evans’ enthusiasm springs from A&M’s nice mix of veterans and youngsters. Catcher/designated Haley Lee and pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog are two of the nation’s best. Lee batted .422 last season with 25 home runs, 51 runs batted in and a .955 slugging percentage. Herzog batted .354 with 15 doubles, 13 homers and 37 RBIs, and she went 12-7 in the circle with a 2.94 ERA.
A&M lost pitchers who threw just 36 innings in the circle last season with graduate Kayla Poynter (10-8, 2.33 ERA) and sophomore Grace Uribe (7-5, 3.64 ERA) also returning with Herzog. The trio of right-handers will be joined by left-hander Emiley Kennedy, one of four true freshmen who are expected to see extended playing time.
“I feel real excited about this team,” Evans said. “I love the trajectory of our program. You know it’s been some ebbs and flows for sure, some ups and downs, peaks and valleys, no questions about it, but I look at the athleticism we have now, the more experience that we have.”
A&M signed five high school players in November, three which are top 100 recruits.
“Add those kids to the group [and] it’s something that I feel really strongly about in terms of where our program is headed and what we’re going to be capable of doing,” Evans said. “We turned over a lot of players from last year’s team, and what we have right now is buy-in and athleticism in every player, and that’s made a big difference for us.”
A&M has an 18-player roster with 11 underclassmen.
• NOTES — A&M will play two games Friday, taking on Texas-Arlington at 5:30 p.m. UTA’s roster includes Bryan freshman twins Jessica and Jacque Adams, who signed with Louisiana-Lafayette but transferred after the fall semester. ... UTA (17-34, 9-14 Sun Belt) and A&M-Corpus Christi (18-30, 8-16 Southland) both struggled last season, while the other team in the tournament, Western Kentucky (32-15, 10-6 Conference USA), made the NCAA tournament. “These are the games you can’t stub your toe,” Evans said. “All we’re thinking about is hosting regionals, super regionals, playing in the College World Series, so games like this are absolutely critical for us to win.” ... A&M sophomore outfielder Bre Warren (.308, 3 HRs, 28 RBIs) will take a medical redshirt this season. ... A&M had a 26-player roster for last year’s opener, but true freshman outfielder Alexis Tippit took a medical redshirt. A&M lost 12 players from last year’s opening-day roster, half of them seniors. ... Lee will bat second and Herzog third with freshman middle infielder Koko Wooley hitting leadoff. A&M expects more production from senior outfielder Shaylee Ackerman (.288, 12 HRs, 37 RBIs) and sophomore third baseman Trinity Cannon (.194, 3 HRs, 15 RBIs). “[Ackerman] just keeps getting better and better, and she’ll be there in the middle of that lineup,” Evans said, adding that Cannon has all the tools to be an impact player. “What we’ve seen from her is a totally different player this year, more consistent, hitting for power.”