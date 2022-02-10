Aspiring Texas A&M softball team opens season Friday at home

“Add those kids to the group [and] it’s something that I feel really strongly about in terms of where our program is headed and what we’re going to be capable of doing,” Evans said. “We turned over a lot of players from last year’s team, and what we have right now is buy-in and athleticism in every player, and that’s made a big difference for us.”

• NOTES — A&M will play two games Friday, taking on Texas-Arlington at 5:30 p.m. UTA’s roster includes Bryan freshman twins Jessica and Jacque Adams, who signed with Louisiana-Lafayette but transferred after the fall semester. ... UTA (17-34, 9-14 Sun Belt) and A&M-Corpus Christi (18-30, 8-16 Southland) both struggled last season, while the other team in the tournament, Western Kentucky (32-15, 10-6 Conference USA), made the NCAA tournament. “These are the games you can’t stub your toe,” Evans said. “All we’re thinking about is hosting regionals, super regionals, playing in the College World Series, so games like this are absolutely critical for us to win.” ... A&M sophomore outfielder Bre Warren (.308, 3 HRs, 28 RBIs) will take a medical redshirt this season. ... A&M had a 26-player roster for last year’s opener, but true freshman outfielder Alexis Tippit took a medical redshirt. A&M lost 12 players from last year’s opening-day roster, half of them seniors. ... Lee will bat second and Herzog third with freshman middle infielder Koko Wooley hitting leadoff. A&M expects more production from senior outfielder Shaylee Ackerman (.288, 12 HRs, 37 RBIs) and sophomore third baseman Trinity Cannon (.194, 3 HRs, 15 RBIs). “[Ackerman] just keeps getting better and better, and she’ll be there in the middle of that lineup,” Evans said, adding that Cannon has all the tools to be an impact player. “What we’ve seen from her is a totally different player this year, more consistent, hitting for power.”