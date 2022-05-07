Arkansas softball team blasts four homers en route to 7-3 victory over Texas A&M

The Texas A&M softball team looked poised for an encore of Friday night’s upset of fifth-ranked Arkansas when freshman Katie Dack blasted a two-run homer in the first inning on a pitch at her shoulders.

But the Razorbacks showed why they are heads and shoulders above anyone in the Southeastern Conference by pounding out a 7-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

Arkansas (40-9, 18-5) scored all of its runs on four homers to even the final three-game series of the regular season.

A&M (28-24, 6-17) rallied from a 5-2 deficit Friday night for a 6-5 walk-off victory on Dack’s game-winning single to break a season-long five-game losing streak. She blasted her 12th homer of the season and sixth in the last nine games to get things rolling Saturday, but the Aggies didn’t have enough firepower to match Arkansas.

The Razorbacks tied the game at 3 in the fourth on KB Sides’ 12th homer of the season, a two-run shot. A&M starting pitcher Makinzy Herzog retired the first two batters of the inning, but No. 9 hitter Spencer Prigge reached when the Aggies couldn’t handle her sharply hit grounder.

Arkansas took control with four runs in the fifth.

A&M relief pitcher Grace Uribe (5-3) walked Taylor Ellsworth on four pitches in the fifth, and senior Danielle Gibson hit the first pitch she saw for her 17th homer, giving Arkansas a 5-3 lead. Gibson was named one of 10 finalists for USA Softball’s national player of the year earlier in the week.

Arkansas’ Hannah Gammill followed with a single. Uribe (5-3) was replaced by freshman left-hander Emily Kennedy, one of the heroes in Friday’s game for her five shutout innings of relief. Kennedy gave up a two-run homer to Linnie Malkin on a shot that just cleared the glove of right fielder Morgan Smith. It was Malkin’s team-leading 18th homer and the 96th of the season by the Razorbacks, breaking their school record of 95 set last year.

The lead was more than enough for senior right-hander Mary Haff (17-4), who allowed only three hits after Dack’s homer. A&M All-American Haley Lee and Smith hit back-to-back doubles in the third to stretch the Aggie lead to 3-1. Haff struck out five and walked one over seven innings after taking the loss in Friday night’s game with 5 1/3 innings of work.

NOTES — Gammill got Arkansas on the scoreboard in the second with a solo home run. ... A&M got scoreless innings from graduate Kayla Poynter and junior Shaylee Ackerman. The right-handers have been dealing with injuries. Poynter, who last pitched on April 17, worked a perfect sixth. Poynter has thrown 20 1/3 innings in 10 appearances. She went 10-8 last year in 25 games with 102 1/3 innings. Ackerman worked a perfect seventh, her first action since March 26. Ackerman, who didn’t pitch until this season, has appeared in 11 games, throwing 27 innings. Ackerman, who batted .265 last year with 12 homers and 37 RBIs, had batted only 64 times this year in 25 games as she deals with back problems. ... After the game, A&M honored its seniors Lee, Herzog and Smith, though all three will return for another season that is an option because of COVID-19. ... A&M will open the SEC tournament at Florida against 13th-place South Carolina (26-28, 3-20) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will play the fifth-place finisher at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Missouri (33-18, 12-10) is in fifth place heading into the final day of the regular season, but three teams are a game back of Missouri, which is a half game behind LSU.

