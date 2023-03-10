FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sixth-ranked Arkansas powered its way to an 8-0 victory over Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference softball opener Friday night at Bogle Park.

The defending league champion Razorbacks (20-4) rocked A&M starter Emiley Kennedy for five runs in the first inning, hitting a trio of home runs.

Hannah Gammill was hit by a pitch and fellow junior Rylin Hedgecock hit a no-doubt, two-run homer over the fence in left-center field, her 11th homer of the season. Junior Cylie Halvorson followed with a solo shot to center field for her fourth of the season. Sophomore Raigan Kramer grounded a single into center field, and graduate Kristina Foreman followed with an opposite-field homer to right field for her fourth homer of the season.

Kennedy (5-2) had not allowed a home run this season over 41 2/3 innings. The sophomore left-hander left after the first inning, allowing five earned runs, one less than she had allowed for the season.

Arkansas pushed its lead to 7-0 in the third inning on a two-run single by freshman Lauren Camenzind, cashing in after the Razorbacks loaded the bases against senior relief pitcher Madison Preston on a single by Halvorson, a walk and a hit batter.

The Razorbacks puts themselves in position to win the game via the run-rule with a run in the fourth, cashing in a leadoff double by Gammill thanks to an error and sacrifice fly by Halvorson.

A&M (14-7) had a chance to avoid the run-rule after loading the bases in the fifth on hits by junior pinch hitters Bre Warren and Grace Uribe and freshman Amari Harper getting hit by a pitch. But Arkansas’ senior right-hander Chenise Delce kept her shutout by getting a fielder’s choice grounder and a game-ending double play.

Delce (9-2) allowed three hits, striking out four with no walks.

Arkansas had eight hits, two each by Camenzind and Halvorson.

Game 2 of the series will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. It had been scheduled to be a night game but was moved with the possibility of bad weather in the forecast.