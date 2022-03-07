 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona State blanks Aggies
0 Comments

Arizona State blanks Aggies

  • 0

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Texas A&M softball team wrapped up the Judi Garman Classic with a 7-0 loss to 22nd-ranked Arizona State on Sunday.

Arizona State (12-5) got a solo home run from Jazmyn Rollin in the fourth and a two-run single from Jazmine Hill in the fifth. The Sun Devils added four runs in the seventh.

A&M (14-5) was limited to four singles. Freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (5-2) gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings for the loss. The Aggies, who went 2-3 in the tournament, will play Texas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond.

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi State Postgame: Buzz Williams

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert