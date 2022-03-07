Arizona State blanks Aggies

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Texas A&M softball team wrapped up the Judi Garman Classic with a 7-0 loss to 22nd-ranked Arizona State on Sunday.

Arizona State (12-5) got a solo home run from Jazmyn Rollin in the fourth and a two-run single from Jazmine Hill in the fifth. The Sun Devils added four runs in the seventh.

A&M (14-5) was limited to four singles. Freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (5-2) gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings for the loss. The Aggies, who went 2-3 in the tournament, will play Texas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond.

— Eagle staff report